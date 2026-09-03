Quebec native Catherine Hickman is stirring up controversy in Cleveland

A simple outfit has become a major talking point surrounding the Cleveland Browns.

A

key

member

of the team's front office appeared before reporters wearing a particularly unusual T-shirt, which quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media.

The shirt, which had a visible hole in it, displayed a phrase that did not go unnoticed: “Los Angeles Made Me Do It.” This direct reference to the California metropolis immediately caught the attention of

Cleveland fans, especially given that relations between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams have recently been in the news.

Many internet users did not hesitate to openly criticize the executive's appearance; she has been with the organization since 2022. Some felt that this fashion choice did not align with the expected image of someone holding such an important position within an NFL franchise.

The comments posted online quickly gained momentum. For some fans, this scene even illustrates the broader issues surrounding the Cleveland organization. Others simply saw it as a unique outfit that didn't deserve so much attention.

But the message on the jersey fueled another theory. The mention of Los Angeles is particularly intriguing given the major trade completed with the Rams on June 1

. In that deal, the Browns sent their defensive star, Myles Garrett, to Los Angeles in exchange for three draft picks and rookie Jared Verse.

A hidden message about Myles Garrett?

It's impossible to know whether this inscription was a mere coincidence, a joke, or a deliberate reference to that major trade. No official explanation has confirmed any intention behind the choice of clothing.

This controversy comes as Cleveland prepares for a season under pressure. The Browns have posted a record of just 7 wins and 26 losses over their last two seasons, which is already fueling observers' concerns.

In this context, every move by management is scrutinized closely. And this time, a simple shirt with a hole in it was enough to spark a new wave of commentary surrounding the Cleveland Browns.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.