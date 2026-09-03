Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 23

We're already well into September, which means the home stretch of the 2026 Major League Baseball season is well and truly underway.

So without further ado, here's the very latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Milwaukee Brewers (1)

2 – Atlanta Braves (6)

3 – Tampa Bay Rays (3)

4 – Los Angeles Dodgers (2)

5 – New York Yankees (5)

6 – Chicago Cubs (4)

7 – Philadelphia Phillies (7)

8 – Boston Red Sox (9)

9 – Chicago White Sox (10)

10 – San Diego Padres (8)

11 – Arizona Diamondbacks (11)

12 – Cleveland Guardians (16)

13 – Houston Astros (14)

14 – Miami Marlins (12)

15 – Toronto Blue Jays (15)

16 – Baltimore Orioles (18)

17 – St. Louis Cardinals (13)

18 – Texas Rangers (17)

19 – Pittsburgh Pirates (21)

20 – Seattle Mariners (22)

21 – Detroit Tigers (20)

22 – Minnesota Twins (19)

23 – Kansas City Royals (26)

24 – Washington Nationals (24)

25 – Cincinnati Reds (25)

26 – New York Mets (23)

27 – San Francisco Giants (27)

28 – Sacramento Athletics (30)

29 – Los Angeles Angels (28)

30 – Colorado Rockies (29)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.