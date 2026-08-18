Baker Mayfield issues a warning to the entire NFL

Baker Mayfield clearly has no intention of letting the negative predictions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers affect his team.

As the season approaches for Baker Mayfield, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers, NFL 2026, 2026 NFL season, Baker Mayfield Buccaneers, Tampa Bay NFL, NFL quarterback, NFL predictions, 2026 Buccaneers, American football, NFL season, Baker Mayfield contract for the 2026 NFL season, the quarterback exudes remarkable confidence and believes his team could quickly prove the analysts wrong.

When asked about his enthusiasm for playing games abroad, Mayfield emphasized a broader motivation: to surprise teams that expect to face a struggling squad.

The veteran says he has seen the season projections and various predictions placing Tampa Bay among the teams likely to finish with a losing record. His reaction? He plans to use these predictions as a source of motivation.

In particular, Mayfield expects the Buccaneers to arrive at opposing stadiums with the goal of proving that they are much better than the projections suggest.

This confidence, however, is nothing new. The quarterback had already made some very ambitious statements about his own performance for the upcoming season.

In particular, he had warned Tampa Bay's front office that his performances in 2026 could have significant implications for his future contract negotiations. According to him, an excellent season could substantially increase his market value.

The Buccaneers Want to Prove the Predictions Wrong

The circumstances could indeed be favorable for Tampa Bay to improve. The team should be healthier this season, leading Mayfield to believe it might more closely resemble the squad that started last season with a 6-3 record than the one that finished the year with just two wins in its last eight games.

This difference could be decisive for the Buccaneers.

Mayfield therefore seems particularly motivated to prove that observers are underestimating his team. His message is simple: predictions won't determine the results on the field.

For the quarterback, the external pressure could even turn into an advantage. Tampa Bay enters the season with relatively modest expectations, but could quickly change perceptions surrounding the team if it gets off to a strong start.

Mayfield, for his part, has already issued a warning. He believes the Buccaneers can surprise many opponents and intends to demonstrate that the pessimistic projections do not reflect his team's true potential.

The answer will now come on the field.

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