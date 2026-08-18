A newcomer to the New York Giants

The New York Giants could soon add a well-known name to their running back roster.

Najee Harris is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the New York team, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

However, the deal has not yet been made official. Harris, 28, has nonetheless taken an important first step by participating in a practice with the Giants on Monday.

This comes as the player continues his rehabilitation following a serious injury. Harris tore his left Achilles tendon on September 21 while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

His physical condition therefore remains the key factor to monitor before determining when he will be able to return to the field. Giants head coach John Harbaugh noted that the veteran has not yet fully recovered.

Harbaugh therefore expects that bringing Harris back into the lineup will require patience. Even if he officially joins New York, his return to full practice could take some time.

This situation presents a challenge for Harris, but also an exciting opportunity to reignite his career after a season marred by injury.

A running back with an impressive track record

Before his injury woes, Najee Harris had established himself as one of the NFL's most productive running backs.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had come close to reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark for four consecutive seasons, from 2021 to 2024. That consistency had made him a key part of Pittsburgh's offense.

His move to the Chargers was supposed to allow him to continue that momentum, but a serious Achilles tendon injury abruptly halted his progress.

The Giants now appear ready to offer him another chance. For New York, the goal would be to capitalize on the experience and potential of a player who has already demonstrated his ability to consistently produce on the ground.

For Harris, however, the challenge will be different: gradually regaining his mobility and power in order to once again become the dominant player he was in Pittsburgh.

No specific date has yet been set for his full return. His recovery therefore remains the priority, while the Giants will need to determine when their potential new acquisition will actually be ready to contribute.

If the deal goes through, Najee Harris could be a particularly intriguing addition to the New York offense.

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