It’s official for Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza had a big moment in his NFL debut by throwing his first touchdown pass with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The young quarterback, selected first overall in the most recent draft, connected with wide receiver Jack Bech in the end zone during the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Saturday Tradition⁠

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Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2025 with the Indiana Hoosiers, was highly anticipated for his first appearance in a Raiders uniform. The organization has high hopes for the player who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2026 draft. (Heisman⁠

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After Kirk Cousins started the game, Mendoza entered the game and wasted no time showcasing his skills. In the second quarter, he completed a six-yard pass to Jack Bech for his first touchdown in the NFL.

The play came at the end of a 79-yard offensive drive, which culminated in the connection between Mendoza and Bech. The young quarterback showed great composure in the pocket before finding his receiver in a relatively tight window. (Reddit⁠

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This performance was particularly noteworthy since Mendoza had to contend with an Arizona defense featuring several regular-season starters. Despite the preseason context, his early possessions gave Las Vegas fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Mendoza ultimately finished the game with 10 completions on 16 attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown, in addition to leading several offensive drives. The Raiders, however, suffered a 27-14 loss to the Cardinals. (Reuters⁠)

For the young quarterback, the team's result was obviously less important than the opportunity to take his first steps in the NFL. He will now need to continue to develop within Klint Kubiak's offensive system.

The quarterback position remains a story to watch in Las Vegas. The Raiders added Kirk Cousins during the offseason, while Mendoza clearly represents the future of the organization. The performance of the No. 1 overall pick could therefore fuel discussions surrounding the pecking order at the position.

Although it would be premature to draw major conclusions after just one preseason game, Fernando Mendoza certainly made a successful debut. His first touchdown pass, to Jack Bech, is already a defining moment in the early stages of his professional career.

The Raiders will now have to determine how quickly they want to integrate their young quarterback into the offense. Mendoza will have several more opportunities to prove that he's ready to eventually take the reins of the team.

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