Maye and Henry Are Top Priorities for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have decided to rely once again on Hunter Henry's experience.

The veteran tight end, who was set to enter the final year of his previous contract, has instead signed a two-season extension with the team.

According to reports by ESPN's Adam Schefter, this new deal will pay Henry $16 million, with the potential to increase the total value of the contract to $20 million through bonuses.

The Patriots themselves confirmed the news by posting photos of the 31-year-old player as he signed his new contract.

This extension rewards Henry's consistency since his arrival in New England. The player will begin his 11th season in the NFL, including his sixth with the Patriots. Since joining the team, he has managed to surpass the 40-reception mark in every season.

His 2025 season was particularly standout. Henry set a new personal best with 768 receiving yards, while scoring seven touchdowns.

Since the start of his professional career in 2016 with the Los Angeles Chargers, his statistics have also demonstrated his consistency. He currently ranks fifth among NFL tight ends with 47 touchdowns, in addition to ranking sixth in receiving yards (5,295) and in receptions (455).

Hunter Henry remains a key part of the Patriots' offense

The veteran is expected to maintain a key role in the Patriots' offensive system, particularly with the emergence of young quarterback Drake Maye. Henry is also considered one of Maye's closest teammates.

Depth at this position, however, will be something to watch. Third-round pick Eli Raridon is expected to take on more responsibilities this season.

Julian Hill was also expected to play a supporting role, particularly thanks to his blocking skills on running plays. However, an anterior cruciate ligament tear sustained in the spring has ended his season before it even began.

This absence could open the door for Tanner Arkin, who will have the opportunity to prove he can contribute to the Patriots' offense.

With this contract extension, New England ensures it will retain an experienced and reliable receiver for two more seasons.

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