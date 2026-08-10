Jakub Dobes: Kevin Raphaël had never seen anything like that from a player in Montreal

Jakub Dobes has become one of the most popular players among Canadiens fans.

But just how popular?

Kevin Raphaël got a pretty clear answer this past weekend during the 11th edition of the KR Classic.

We were just telling you about the event, where the Habs' goaltender was clearly one of the day's main attractions.

You can also see it in his entrance.

The people love Habs goalie Jakub Dobes pic.twitter.com/H0y6BdcZbC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 9, 2026

Today, Kevin Raphaël discussed the event on 98.5 with Meeker Guerrier, and he clearly didn't expect to see such enthusiasm surrounding Dobes.

The 11th KR Classic Raises $67,000 | “This year, Dobes was different: in a whole other league”—Kevin Raphael https://t.co/Nnbgh4BlAD — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 11, 2026

Especially when you compare it to his first appearance at the Classic.

Two years ago, Dobes agreed to participate in the event at the last minute. Kevin Raphaël had simply reached out to him on Instagram shortly before the Classic after learning that the goaltender was available.

At the time, Dobes was playing for the Laval Rocket and was their backup goalie.

Let's just say things have changed since then.

“I've never seen anything like this with any pro player in Montreal.” – Kevin Raphaël

Kevin Raphaël even went so far as to describe what he observed around the Habs' goaltender as being in “another stratosphere.”

That's pretty impressive, to say the least.

Dobes has obviously helped his own cause with what he's accomplished over the past few months, especially in the playoffs.

But going from a last-minute call-up to such a major draw in just two years shows just how much his status has changed in Montreal.

Dobes wasn't the only Habs player to catch the event organizer's eye.

A little surprise awaited him when he arrived early Saturday morning at the CN Sports Complex to prepare for his Classic.

The ice was already occupied… at 8 a.m.

By Ivan Demidov.

The young forward was at the arena working on his shots. Kevin Raphaël and his team even asked him to participate in the Classic, since he was already there, but his practice session was almost over.

The host believes this speaks volumes about Demidov.

It's hard to argue with him.

One Saturday morning in August, at 8 a.m., the Russian was already on the ice working out.

He doesn't seem to want to waste much time this summer.

In a nutshell

– Houston is gaining more ground.

EXCLUSIVE — As NHL expansion efforts continue and an office lease has been signed in Austin, new data shows that Houston has a key advantage in terms of hockey viewership. Here's a Houston NHL insider's latest update on Texas expansion! https://t.co/GQafuJG2hU — Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3) August 10, 2026

– How far will he go?

Lane Hutson, NHL Network's No. 6 defenseman | “He'll climb even higher; his ceiling isn't No. 6”—Kevin Poulin https://t.co/wQruhCcCsP — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 11, 2026

– Very expressive.

– This isn't a new thing.