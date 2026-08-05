Here’s why Logan Cooley (and Connor McDavid) are reportedly in town right now

Marc-Olivier Cook
Here’s why Logan Cooley (and Connor McDavid) are reportedly in town right now
Credit: Patrick Guillet

Ivan Demidov practiced yesterday in Brossard. What a surprise!

No joke—there was also an intruder on the ice at the CN Complex alongside the Canadiens player.

And by that, I mean Logan Cooley, who put on his Mammoth uniform to practice with Demidov. It made for some pretty unique photos.

At first, it was natural to wonder why Cooley was training in Brossard yesterday.

But our colleague Maxime Truman may have found the answer: today, CCM is filming commercials in Montreal. That explains Cooley's presence… and it also explains why Connor McDavid, who has represented CCM for over ten years, is reportedly in town right now as well.

If that's indeed the case, we might see several big NHL names gathered in one place.

And as Max suggests in his tweet, keep your eyes peeled if you're near the 4 Glaces in Pierrefonds or at Concordia University's arena today. You might run into some of hockey's biggest stars…

Of course, the rumor mill spins into overdrive whenever league stars are spotted spending time in Montreal during the summer.

But let's not jump to conclusions just yet.

Unless McDavid took advantage of his visit to… Ah, never mind! 


In a nutshell

– Good luck.

– He's passionate.

– Great save.

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