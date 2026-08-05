Here’s why Logan Cooley (and Connor McDavid) are reportedly in town right now

Ivan Demidov practiced yesterday in Brossard. What a surprise!

No joke—there was also an intruder on the ice at the CN Complex alongside the Canadiens player.

And by that, I mean Logan Cooley, who put on his Mammoth uniform to practice with Demidov. It made for some pretty unique photos.

Ivan Demidov invited Logan Cooley to train with him Tuesday morning in Brossard. pic.twitter.com/Ym1Pm1DWc4 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) August 4, 2026

At first, it was natural to wonder why Cooley was training in Brossard yesterday.

But our colleague Maxime Truman may have found the answer: today, CCM is filming commercials in Montreal. That explains Cooley's presence… and it also explains why Connor McDavid, who has represented CCM for over ten years, is reportedly in town right now as well.

There's reportedly a CCM shoot taking place today in Montreal. That's why Logan Cooley was in Brossard yesterday (with Ivan Demidov). I'm told that Connor McDavid is most likely in Montreal right now as well. If you're in the 4 Glaces area… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 5, 2026

If that's indeed the case, we might see several big NHL names gathered in one place.

And as Max suggests in his tweet, keep your eyes peeled if you're near the 4 Glaces in Pierrefonds or at Concordia University's arena today. You might run into some of hockey's biggest stars…

Of course, the rumor mill spins into overdrive whenever league stars are spotted spending time in Montreal during the summer.

But let's not jump to conclusions just yet.

Unless McDavid took advantage of his visit to… Ah, never mind!

In a nutshell

– Good luck.

Good luck in Calgary, Dinner!!

Good luck in Calgary, Dinner!! https://t.co/IoAVCeXnZX pic.twitter.com/QdFxYoDBRJ — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) August 5, 2026

– He's passionate.

Corey Perry will be entering his 22nd NHL season in 2026–27, but he's still feeling young and having fun thanks to having his nine-year-old son, Griffin, by his side along the way. Read more from @NHLMedia: https://t.co/hNIaL88b5x pic.twitter.com/RvUEk0rxLe — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) August 5, 2026

– Great save.