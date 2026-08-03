Alexander Zharovsky isn’t learning French (and his English needs work)

Over the past few weeks, Alexander Zharovsky has been spending time in Montreal. The Canadiens prospect returned to Russia toward the end of July, but he spent a few weeks in the city before heading back there.

The plan was for him to train with Ivan Demidov. And that's exactly what happened.

The two young players spent a ton of time together on the ice, but they also took the opportunity to help Zharovsky get a little familiar with the city. And clearly, the kid didn't mind.

In an interview with Daria Tuboltseva (RG), Zharovsky reflected on his summer stay in Montreal and said he thought the city was cool. He enjoyed the atmosphere, and even though he spent most of his time training, he took the opportunity to walk around downtown a bit.

And clearly, he didn't mind it.

My exclusive interview with Montreal @CanadiensMTL prospect Alexander Zharovsky is out. We talked about his summer in Montreal, training with Ivan Demidov, becoming a familiar face to Canadiens fans before playing a single NHL game, and more. Sasha is a humble, quiet guy off the… https://t.co/bR6nMACdvp — Daria Tuboltseva (@DariaTuboltseva) August 3, 2026

Zharovsky explains that Demidov looked after him from start to finish, and he notes that he's even been recognized on the streets. The young man is clearly already popular in town.

However, it's particularly interesting to note that Zharovsky says he still needs to work on his English. One might wonder if this will be a hindrance for him when he moves to America for good, as it may have been for Matvei Michkov when he first started out.

Demidov, on the other hand, already had a good command of English when he arrived. It was less of an issue for him.

As for French, Zharovsky says he hasn't taken any classes. It's unclear whether he plans to, but he's aware that “he's not doing well” in that area right now.

We'll see how it plays out, then. But the language barrier could be a real factor for the kid when he arrives.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the Habs' Russian prospects.

Habs prospects Gleb Pugachev & Bogdan Konyushkov at KHL training camp with HC Torpedo. pic.twitter.com/Iq5Uophkk1 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 3, 2026

– Enjoy the podcast.

A quick CCPP X DLC segment with @NiltonJorge and @Alek_Avendano. Are we being too critical? Are we asking too much of the #CFMTL? What's coming up? How important is the current transfer window for what's to come? News about the Supra.https://t.co/Cf2Rbnm94f — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 3, 2026

– I like that.

5 photos from 5 incredible days at the Canadiens' camp at Place Bell! 5 photos from 5 amazing days at the Canadiens' camp at Place Bell!#GoHabsGo | @AnciensCHC pic.twitter.com/IQSaTjJeLi — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 3, 2026

– Things are heating up in MLB as the trade deadline approaches.