A Comeback with the Alouettes?

The Ottawa Rouge et Noir has made a decision that is likely to cause a stir in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The organization announced the release of star wide receiver Eugene Lewis, bringing his tenure with the team to an end after just one and a half seasons.

This decision comes just a few months after the 33-year-old veteran signed a contract extension that was supposed to keep him in Ottawa through the end of the 2027 season. Despite that agreement, the team from the nation's capital has chosen to turn the page in hopes of reviving a season that has gotten off to a disastrous start.

Since the start of the season, Lewis had played in six games, catching 20 passes for a total of 231 yards—statistics well below what fans had come to expect from him throughout his career.

Recognized as one of the CFL's top wide receivers, Eugene Lewis joined Ottawa before the 2025 season following a standout stint with the Edmonton Elks. In his very first season with the Redblacks, he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with 75 receptions and six touchdowns, once again confirming his status as a game-changing player.

A veteran with an impressive track record becomes available

Before arriving in Ottawa, Lewis had built his reputation with the Montreal Alouettes, where he played for five seasons after making his CFL debut in 2017. Over nine seasons in the Canadian league, he racked up 493 receptions, 7,504 yards, and 47 touchdowns in 122 games.

A three-time CFL All-Star, he also won the Terry Evanshen Trophy in 2024, awarded to the most outstanding player in the East Division—an honor that attests to his importance on the field.

Meanwhile, the Rouge et Noir continues its downward spiral with a concerning 0-7 record under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. The recent 34-13 loss to the Montreal Alouettes has clearly prompted the organization to make major changes in an attempt to turn things around.

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