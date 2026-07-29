Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 117

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 117
Credit: PMLB

The trade deadline is just around the corner, so Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard have analyzed the latest news and rumors in MLB, including those involving the Toronto Blue Jays.

Enjoy the show!

Just a reminder that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who prefer to listen in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the major podcast platforms at any time.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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