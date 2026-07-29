Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 117
The trade deadline is just around the corner, so Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard have analyzed the latest news and rumors in MLB, including those involving the Toronto Blue Jays.
Enjoy the show!
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