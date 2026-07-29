Great news for former Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced the players who stood out the most during Week 8.

Thanks to their outstanding performances, Cody Fajardo, Tyreik McAllister, and Travis Theis were each named Player of the Week in their respective categories.

This recognition is awarded following an evaluation by a committee composed of CFL experts in football operations, official statistics, and content. Individual performances, statistics, and the players' impact on game outcomes are among the factors taken into consideration.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo delivered one of the best performances of his career in a spectacular 36-34 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He completed 25 of 32 passes for an impressive total of 510 yards, setting a new personal best. He also threw four touchdown passes, including a spectacular 81-yarder in the fourth quarter, while finishing the game with a perfect efficiency rating of 158.3.

For the Calgary Stampeders, Tyreik McAllister delivered a historic performance in his team's victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The versatile player scored a touchdown on a 118-yard punt return, added a touchdown on a 56-yard reception, and scored another rushing touchdown. This performance earned him a place in CFL history books, as he became the first player to score a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a kickoff return touchdown all in the same half.

Travis Theis continues his impressive run with the Alouettes

In Montreal, Travis Theis continues to establish himself as one of the most dominant players of the season. In the Alouettes' victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the running back racked up 156 rushing yards on 19 carries, setting a new personal best. He also crossed the end zone for the fifth consecutive game, bringing his total to five touchdowns this season.

Theis racked up several long runs, including three gains of more than 20 yards, once again demonstrating his explosiveness and ability to change the course of a game. This performance earned him his second consecutive Player of the Week award, having already received the honor the previous week.

Thanks to their respective achievements, Cody Fajardo, Tyreik McAllister, and Travis Theis made their mark on Week 8 of the 2026 CFL season. Their performances underscore their importance to their teams and highlight the high level of play currently being displayed in Canadian football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.