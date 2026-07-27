Five CFL Players Fined

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released its latest list of disciplinary actions following Week 6 and Week 7 games of the season.

In total, seven players from various teams were fined for actions deemed to violate league rules or the code of conduct.

As is customary, the CFL does not specify the amount of the fines imposed. The decisions were made by the Health, Safety, and Integrity Department, a committee responsible for reviewing controversial plays and ensuring player safety on the field. Cases that could lead to a suspension are reviewed by the Commissioner's Office.

The Montreal Alouettes are among the teams affected by this new wave of penalties. Defensive lineman Kylan Guidry was fined after making a tackle deemed too high on Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

His teammate Lorenzo Burns was also penalized. The linebacker was penalized for a dangerous hit on receiver Clark Barnes during the same game.

Other CFL teams have also been affected. Jadon Pearson of the Edmonton Elks and Jalen Rayam of the Toronto Argonauts were penalized for blind-side blocks. Meanwhile, Michael Fletcher of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was fined for an illegal high-flying hit on Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier.

Two Additional Penalties Issued Following Week 6 Review

The CFL also confirmed that two new infractions were identified following further analysis of the previous week's games. Running back Larry Rountree III of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was penalized for a block deemed illegal below the permitted height.

Meanwhile, Ottawa Rouge et Noir defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado was fined for violating the league's player conduct code.

In keeping with its policy of limited transparency, the CFL notes that it never discloses the amounts of fines imposed. It also states that certain disciplinary measures—including those related to the dress code, staff members, or players who are no longer with a team—remain confidential.

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