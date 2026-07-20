“I’ve been terrible all season” – Jazz Chisholm Jr.

At the start of this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was proclaiming loud and clear to anyone who would listen that he was capable of hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases, which would earn him the American League MVP title ahead of his teammate and captain, Aaron Judge.

However, that's not what has happened so far in 2026—far from it. In fact, the New York Yankees' second baseman currently has a low batting average of .224 with 14 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in the first 94 games of the season.

And Chisholm himself knows full well that this falls far short of expectations, despite the fact that he played the role of hero last night (Sunday) against the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Yankees a 2-1 victory.

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. looks to turn the page on his 2026 struggles: “I've sucked all season” https://t.co/xehgpPZ5On pic.twitter.com/eHEoROilKe — SNY (@SNYtv) July 20, 2026

After the game, Chisholm spoke candidly about what he has—and, more importantly, hasn't—contributed to the Yankees throughout the season.

I've been terrible all season. The numbers speak for themselves.

True to form, however, Jazz remained confident that no matter what the Yankees do between now and the trade deadline, they'll be genuine World Series contenders—even if they don't bring Judge back into the lineup for the playoffs.

I feel like we can take on any team in the league. I think we've fought really hard, and I believe that kind of effort will pay off as the season goes on.

The Yankees do indeed have much more depth than in the past, and that could help them overcome the loss of Judge. But in any case, Chisholm Jr. will have to step up if the Bronx squad is going to have a big October.

And it all starts tonight (Monday) with the first game of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.