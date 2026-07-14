Jordan Walker doubled his salary by winning the contest

Last night, Jordan Walker was impressive. The Cardinals player, who is in the midst of a breakout season, won the home run derby in Philadelphia.

He and Willson Contreras dominated the first round. Then, Walker made short work of Junior Caminero before advancing to the final.

Kyle Schwarber played well, but Walker stepped up in the end. He took advantage of the extra momentum to hit six home runs in a row and secure the win.

Not only did he beat a formidable slugger, but he also silenced the crowd. He and Willson Contreras were booed heavily toward the end of the competition. Only in Philly…

“Fans don't boo players who aren't worth it.” – Jordan Walker, who takes it as a compliment

At 24 years and 52 days old, he became the fifth-youngest player to win the home run derby. #WellDone

It's worth noting that more and more young players want to participate. The veterans who've already done it don't necessarily want to go back.

Bryce Harper, who hadn't competed since 2018, did so this year because it was at home. And he's already said this was his last time.

Kyle Schwarber, who performed well last night, is hesitant to do it next year in Chicago, a place that was important to him early in his career.

Kyle Schwarber on whether he'll participate in more nostalgia next year, when the Home Run Derby will be at Wrigley: “I'm just thinking about making it home tonight and having a beer.” — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 14, 2026

But younger players tend to participate more often.

It's worth noting that a young player who isn't yet earning a million dollars a year is more tempted to go for the contest's grand prize ($1M). Yesterday, Jordan Walker more than doubled his annual salary.

Jordan Walker is making $799,400 as a Cardinal this year. He won $1,000,000 as the 2026 Home Run Derby champion on Monday night. H/T @TylerKepner pic.twitter.com/w5XtyVc52F — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 14, 2026

But anyway. In any case, yesterday's contest, with its new format based on swings rather than time, was a success.

And he became the first Cardinals player in history to win the contest while playing for St. Louis.

Jordan Walker and his family on the field after his @TMobile #HRDerby win pic.twitter.com/HfEecWiHA7 — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

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