Daniel Jacob’s hiring has truly been met with unanimous approval

The Rocket has found its new head coach.

Yesterday, the Montreal Canadiens announced the hiring of Daniel Jacob, a man who was already familiar within the organization.

After all, Jacob spent five years behind the Rocket's bench as an assistant coach (2018–2021 and 2024–2026). And the more we hear about him, the more we realize that the Habs seem to have made a good choice.

I say this because there's been a lot of positive feedback about him.

Jacob's hiring seems to be met with unanimous approval on social media, at least, and the consensus is the same pretty much everywhere: Daniel Jacob deserved an opportunity like this, and he still does.

Pierre McGuire, Anthony Marcotte, and Cédrik Blondin have been singing his praises since yesterday.

Pierre McGuire on Daniel Jacob's promotion to head coach of the #GoRocket: “I think it's a tremendous hire… It continues the development process throughout the organization” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/3TmHLxv10K — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 14, 2026

Congratulations to Daniel Jacob! I think the team has made an excellent choice for the head coach position. https://t.co/W5Q5vFL8qc — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) July 13, 2026

Well-deserved for Daniel Jacob, who has been named head coach of the @RocketLaval. An excellent choice! https://t.co/wjGAw21UTq — Cédrik Blondin (@cedrikblondin) July 13, 2026

But it goes even further than that.

Joel Bouchard, who was a guest on BPM Sports last week, spoke of Jacob as a truly interesting candidate for the Rocket (even before he was hired).

And the former Rocket player reiterated that to Tony Marinaro today: he's happy for Jacob, and the Canadiens made a good choice.

Raphaël Doucet said pretty much the same thing yesterday… noting that hiring Jacob is proving to be a huge plus for the Montreal Canadiens organization.

It's interesting because the Canadiens chose a guy who relies on his communication skills to help his players.

And that reminds me a bit of Martin St-Louis… who takes the same approach, too. You can clearly see a pattern within the organization: they want guys who can get along well with the players because that's often a key factor in a young player's career.

And with all that in mind, I can't wait to see how the Jacob experiment in Laval turns out.

Quick Thoughts

– I like the cover. How about you?

– Note:

Prince Owusu and Jalen Neal are training with the team this morning at the Nutrilait Center. #CFMTL Everything is normal for Prince, who left the game two days ago with ice on his right knee Neal has his right knee taped. Reminder: Owusu will be suspended for the game against… pic.twitter.com/dVt7MkG0N7 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 14, 2026

– Oh!

Jesse Saputo is with the #CFMTL at practice this afternoon. However, we've been told not to expect an official announcement in the coming days. For now, he's just a guest. pic.twitter.com/xfb4EMeI0X — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 14, 2026

– Okay.