A fight between Jakub Dobes and an NFL player

With the new NHL season approaching, Jakub Dobes is leaving nothing to chance.

The Montreal Canadiens goaltender has adopted an unconventional training method to continue his development and arrive at training camp in top form.

The 25-year-old Czech goaltender recently took part in a session focused on combat techniques alongside Michael Niese, an offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions. The news was shared on social media by former professional hockey player Jeff LoVecchio, quickly catching the attention of hockey fans.

Although this type of training won't necessarily translate into more saves in front of the net, many believe it can help improve certain key aspects of a goaltender's game. Sparring drills, in particular, help develop reflexes, balance, coordination, physical strength, and confidence—qualities essential for performing at the highest level.

This training is also fueling discussions among fans, who are wondering whether Dobes might eventually follow in the footsteps of certain goalies known for their competitive spirit during on-ice confrontations.

Goalie fights are making a comeback in the NHL

Fights involving two goalies remain rare, but they have seen a resurgence in popularity over the past National Hockey League season. Several confrontations have left a lasting impression, reminding fans that goalies can sometimes play an unexpected role when tensions rise on the ice.

In Montreal, the last goaltender to leave his net to drop the gloves was Carey Price, who faced off against Tim Thomas during a game against the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Beyond this particular incident, Jakub Dobes is coming off an excellent season with the Canadiens. With strong performances in both the regular season and the playoffs, he has established himself as a key part of the organization's future. His performance has also earned him a three-season contract extension, confirming the confidence Montreal's management has in him for years to come.

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