Claude Giroux: The Maple Leafs Are Trying to Lure Him to Toronto

Claude Giroux is one of the free agents still on the market.

The 38-year-old veteran still has plenty of good hockey left in him, and many are wondering where he'll end up.

In total, three teams are reportedly still in the running.

We already knew that the Philadelphia Flyers and the Senators were interested.

The Flyers, in fact, seemed to be very close to signing him, but there has been no confirmation (neither from the Flyers nor from Giroux's camp).

In fact, it appears that Leo Carlsson's situation is what has put Giroux's return to Philly on hold.

However, another team is reportedly interested in his services: the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In a recent article in the Ottawa Citizen, Bruce Garrioch mentions that the Leafs are reportedly very interested in the veteran.

The Edmonton Oilers were also in the running at one point, but according to Mark Spector, they are no longer in the “mix.”

Edmonton is not in the mix. https://t.co/SwWCFZMEBx — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) July 3, 2026

So Giroux could either return to Ottawa, go back to where it all began (Philadelphia), or choose Toronto as his new destination.

With the Leafs, Giroux would provide stability at center on the third line and could very well play alongside players like Easton Cowan or Nick Paul.

That would greatly strengthen the center line with Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Claude Giroux, and Colton Sissons/Teddy Blueger.

Part of me would love to see him return to Philadelphia to finish his career there. He's played over 1,000 games in a Flyers uniform.

Plus, the Flyers need Giroux more than Toronto does. With a center line consisting of Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, Noah Cates, and Sean Couturier, adding Giroux wouldn't hurt.

Let's see which destination Giroux chooses.

In a Nutshell

– It was to be expected.

Jason Robertson has indicated he will file for arbitration ahead of today's 5 p.m. ET deadline, per @FriedgeHNIC. This will make Robertson ineligible to sign an offer sheet. pic.twitter.com/YVqPN1pj2L — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 5, 2026

– Take notes, Pat.

Pat Verbeek might want to take a look at this list. This is how it's done. https://t.co/bmebdEFjXs — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) July 5, 2026

– That's right, it's pretty rare.