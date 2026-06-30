The Canadiens continue to monitor the Marchenko and Robertson situations

The Canadiens weren't able to pull off the big move everyone was expecting.

It's true that market prices probably aren't helping Kent Hughes right now, but that doesn't change the fact that other Eastern Conference teams have improved significantly since last week.

So what can we expect from the Habs?

First and foremost, it's worth noting that the Habs are still keeping a close eye on the Kirill Marchenko situation.

Right now, Zach Werenski's situation in Columbus is grabbing the spotlight (which is normal)… but David Pagnotta mentioned in a recent tweet that the Habs are still among the teams interested in the Russian player.

Pagnotta also mentions the Mammoth, the Kraken, and the Flyers in his post:

Trade conversations in Columbus seem focused on Zach Werenski (talks with Dallas continue), but teams are still discussing Kirill Marchenko—teams like Montreal, Utah, Seattle, and Philly, among others. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 30, 2026

For his part, Jimmy Murphy published an article (Sick Podcast) earlier today stating that the Habs are interested in Jason Robertson.

This means the Habs are still keeping an eye on both wingers, who could be changing teams by the start of the next NHL season.

The two players' situations are different (Robertson needs to sign a contract before next season, while Marchenko still has a year left on his deal), but still. For those who thought Kent Hughes was sleeping on the job…

It's clear the Canadiens have no choice but to get involved in these situations.

Kent Hughes wanted to add some offensive firepower to his team, and these two forwards can really help in that regard. They're two young players who've already established themselves as stars in the National Hockey League, and if the Habs weren't interested, that would be a problem.

But Hughes will have to work hard to pry Marchenko away from Columbus or Robertson from Dallas. These are major undertakings… and one has to wonder how realistic they are—again, given current market prices.

In a Nutshell

– That's funny.

– Stay tuned.

Don't be surprised if the #Avs make a move for Mats Zuccarello tomorrow. The Avs were his favorite team growing up, and he can still play — Adrian Dater (@adater) June 30, 2026

– Well…