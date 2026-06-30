Rumor Corner: Patrick Kane… in Toronto?

Will the Leafs make the playoffs next season, after selecting Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick last Friday in the National Hockey League draft?

Hmm…

One thing's for sure: in Toronto, that's the goal they're aiming for. And to make that happen, John Chayka has a plan in mind.

The Leafs' (new) GM wants to add a player or two to his roster ahead of the upcoming season. He feels his team can compete with the other NHL teams, which is why he wants to improve the roster.

And here's the interesting part… Patrick Kane's name is starting to circulate in Toronto. Luke Fox (Sportsnet) believes the American would be a good fit in Toronto:

While Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman hasn't closed the door on Patrick Kane, the all-time leading U.S.-born scorer is believed to be changing jerseys once again. The Maple Leafs might be a good fit. (@lukefoxjukebox

) https://t.co/ZfBhevFoA4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 30, 2026

On paper, the idea isn't crazy.

Patrick Kane likes the NHL's original franchises—he's already played for the Hawks, the Rangers, and the Red Wings…

Patrick Kane is still capable of producing, having tallied 57 points (16 goals) with the Wings last season…

Patrick Kane is the idol of Auston Matthews and Gavin McKenna, who already play for the Toronto team…

The veteran earned a $3 million salary in '25–'26, and he won't be signing a massive contract this summer either. That said, at the right price, maybe he'd be a great addition for the Leafs…

A three-year contract for Quinn Hughes?

Quinn Hughes will be entering the final year of his contract next NHL season.

And let's agree on one thing: the defenseman will be able to command a significantly higher salary in his next deal. He's been earning $7.85 million since the start of the 21-22 season…

The Wild acquired him last season, and all signs point to the older of the Hughes brothers agreeing to the terms of a contract extension with the Wild.

But… Elliotte Friedman, who was a guest on the Fan Hockey Show (Sportsnet), sees him signing for just three years:

Elliotte Friedman: On summer contract extensions: I think Nico Hischier will get a deal done, I think Bowen Byram will get a deal done, and I've always believed Quinn Hughes is going to sign for 3 years – FAN Hockey Show (6/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 30, 2026

This would allow Hughes to sign a lucrative contract extension… and become eligible to test the free-agent market in the summer of 2030, when he'll be 30 years old.

There would be two key factors in that decision: it would give him time to see if he wants to continue his career in Minnesota if the Wild show him they're serious about winning a Stanley Cup… and it would allow him to break the bank even more in three years if he decides to test the market.

Reminder: the salary cap increases every year, and in three years, salaries will be even more astronomical than they are now. Hughes could take advantage of this to sign a monster contract…

A hostile offer for Jason Robertson?

Jason Robertson's situation in Dallas is… intriguing.

The player needs to sign a contract for next season, but it's unclear what he wants to do. He did, however, turn down $15 million a year to play in Seattle, and the Stars are still in talks with him about a possible new deal…

However, Elliotte Friedman (on the Fan Hockey Show I mentioned earlier) wonders if this situation will be resolved with a hostile offer.

And that, too, makes sense on some levels…

We know Robertson is going to sign a contract worth more than $12 million per season. We're talking about one of the best offensive wingers in the National Hockey League, and with the salary cap rising, the player wants to secure as much money as possible.

That said, if Robertson signs a hostile offer worth more than $12 million and the Stars don't match it… the Dallas team could receive up to four first-round picks in exchange for the American's services.

Would any team be willing to go through with a move like that, even if it meant giving up no fewer than four first-round picks to acquire him? According to Elliotte Friedman, it's not out of the question…

Quick Q&A

– Good question.

Which free agent would you like to see the Habs sign? pic.twitter.com/RFyChZyM5V — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 30, 2026

– Big trade.

KAWHI IS BACK! The Raptors acquire Kawhi Leonard in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, four draft picks, and a future draft pick swap. pic.twitter.com/tVOQ3GJzxG — RDS (@RDSca) June 30, 2026

– Hehe.

Everyone wants to be friends with Haaland! https://t.co/3185eZBqYX — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 30, 2026

– Nice.