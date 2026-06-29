Nico Hischier’s contract and the future of Matthew Knies and Tomas Hertl are raising questions

Over the past few months, Nico Hischier's name has been mentioned in Montreal. We know that the Habs have been keeping a close eye on the situation in case the Swiss player—who is one year away from free agency—was unable to reach an agreement with the Devils.

Because, in reality, he would have been the ideal second-line center for the Canadiens.

But in the end, we learned that the Devils would likely be able to keep Hischier. However, until now, it wasn't clear exactly what the contract would look like… but David Pagnotta, in an article for The Fourth Period, provided details on the matter.

And according to Pagnotta, the Swiss player's next contract will be a five-year deal worth approximately $60 million.

That works out to $12 million per year… which would have (truly) blown the Habs' salary cap.

The Avalanche and Cale Makar have discussed an extension, but those conversations have not yet evolved into serious negotiations, according to sources. We won't see a Makar extension on July 1. I touch on this in my latest piece, along with other tidbits from across the NHL https://t.co/BcglkydeYJ — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 29, 2026

Obviously, there's a world of difference between a contract signed in 2021 (like Nick Suzuki's) and one signed in 2026 (like Hischier's), given that the salary cap has skyrocketed since then. If we compare it to Pavel Dorofeyev's deal (11 M$ per year for seven years), for example, we have a fairer and more accurate comparison.

For an excellent 200-foot center capable of racking up nearly 70 points per season, this is a deal that makes sense… by 2026 standards, of course.

The Future of Matthew Knies

In addition to Hischier, Matthew Knies has also been in the spotlight in Montreal recently. We've learned that the Habs came very close to acquiring him at the last trade deadline… and since then, the Maple Leafs have continued to shop him around.

And they're doing it in a rather… public way. Let's just say they're not hiding it.

With the draft now over, there's reason to believe the chances of Knies staying in Toronto are now greater. But Chris Johnston, on The Chris Johnston Show, said he's still not convinced that Knies will be back with the Leafs next year.

Chris Johnston: Re Matthew Knies/Maple Leafs: I'm still not sure if he's gonna be back; there's probably less opportunity to trade him now – Chris Johnston Show (6/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 29, 2026

Johnston acknowledges that there's probably less chance of trading him right now. But in reality, it's not impossible that big-name players could be traded in the coming weeks… and that the Maple Leafs might want to go after one of those players.

Especially since Zach Werenski might be open to continuing his career in Toronto, you know…

Tomas Hertl Sparks Speculation

The Golden Knights surprised a lot of people by reaching the finals last season. But one thing is clear: the team has a busy summer ahead of it as it prepares for the upcoming season.

Even though Pavel Dorofeyev has left, Rasmus Andersson needs to be signed… and one wonders how the team will manage to stay under the salary cap.

And it's interesting to note that according to Elliott Friedman, who discussed the Knights' situation on the most recent episode of “32 Thoughts,” Tomas Hertl is a name that's been floating around lately.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Golden Knights: Another guy I think who's kind of being out there a bit has been Tomas Hertl; I think some people suspected he could be vulnerable – 32 Thoughts (6/29) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 29, 2026

Keep in mind that Hertl is under contract through 2030 at $6.75 million per season. He just recorded 24 goals and 58 points in 82 games… and despite some tough playoff runs, the 32-year-old center is still capable of helping a team.

And in a market where there are very few centers available, perhaps the Knights could take advantage of this to trade Hertl elsewhere in order to strengthen other areas of the roster.

In Brief

– Barrett Hayton files for arbitration.

The first player to file for arbitration this year is #TusksUp forward Barrett Hayton. By filing for arbitration, he is now no longer eligible to receive an offer sheet.https://t.co/hi0sFJkIAD — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 30, 2026

– The Bruins are looking for a right-handed defenseman.

Frank Seravalli: Boston…has their eye on at least one right-shooting free agent defenseman – Hockey 24/7 (6/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 30, 2026

– A touching moment in Toronto.