Nico Hischier’s contract and the future of Matthew Knies and Tomas Hertl are raising questions

Félix Forget
Nico Hischier’s contract and the future of Matthew Knies and Tomas Hertl are raising questions
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Over the past few months, Nico Hischier's name has been mentioned in Montreal. We know that the Habs have been keeping a close eye on the situation in case the Swiss player—who is one year away from free agency—was unable to reach an agreement with the Devils.

Because, in reality, he would have been the ideal second-line center for the Canadiens.

But in the end, we learned that the Devils would likely be able to keep Hischier. However, until now, it wasn't clear exactly what the contract would look like… but David Pagnotta, in an article for The Fourth Period, provided details on the matter.

And according to Pagnotta, the Swiss player's next contract will be a five-year deal worth approximately $60 million.

That works out to $12 million per year… which would have (truly) blown the Habs' salary cap.

Obviously, there's a world of difference between a contract signed in 2021 (like Nick Suzuki's) and one signed in 2026 (like Hischier's), given that the salary cap has skyrocketed since then. If we compare it to Pavel Dorofeyev's deal (11 M$ per year for seven years), for example, we have a fairer and more accurate comparison.

For an excellent 200-foot center capable of racking up nearly 70 points per season, this is a deal that makes sense… by 2026 standards, of course.

The Future of Matthew Knies

In addition to Hischier, Matthew Knies has also been in the spotlight in Montreal recently. We've learned that the Habs came very close to acquiring him at the last trade deadline… and since then, the Maple Leafs have continued to shop him around.

And they're doing it in a rather… public way. Let's just say they're not hiding it.

With the draft now over, there's reason to believe the chances of Knies staying in Toronto are now greater. But Chris Johnston, on The Chris Johnston Show, said he's still not convinced that Knies will be back with the Leafs next year.

Johnston acknowledges that there's probably less chance of trading him right now. But in reality, it's not impossible that big-name players could be traded in the coming weeks… and that the Maple Leafs might want to go after one of those players.

Especially since Zach Werenski might be open to continuing his career in Toronto, you know…

Tomas Hertl Sparks Speculation

The Golden Knights surprised a lot of people by reaching the finals last season. But one thing is clear: the team has a busy summer ahead of it as it prepares for the upcoming season.

Even though Pavel Dorofeyev has left, Rasmus Andersson needs to be signed… and one wonders how the team will manage to stay under the salary cap.

And it's interesting to note that according to Elliott Friedman, who discussed the Knights' situation on the most recent episode of “32 Thoughts,” Tomas Hertl is a name that's been floating around lately.

Keep in mind that Hertl is under contract through 2030 at $6.75 million per season. He just recorded 24 goals and 58 points in 82 games… and despite some tough playoff runs, the 32-year-old center is still capable of helping a team.

And in a market where there are very few centers available, perhaps the Knights could take advantage of this to trade Hertl elsewhere in order to strengthen other areas of the roster.


In Brief

– Barrett Hayton files for arbitration.

– The Bruins are looking for a right-handed defenseman.

– A touching moment in Toronto.

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