Development Camp: Five of the CH’s top prospects (including Gleb Pugachyov) will be there

The Canadiens' development camp will take place this week in Brossard.

Tomorrow, the players will head to the CN Complex for physical testing, while Wednesday and Thursday will be devoted to on-ice practices.

There will be an intra-squad game on Thursday, as is the case every year.

For the 2026 camp, it's worth noting that five of the organization's top prospects will be in attendance. Who are they?

I'm talking about Alexander Zharovsky, Michael Hage, Bryce Pickford, LJ Mooney… and Gleb Pugachyov, who was selected by the Habs in the first round of the most recent draft. These five guys will definitely be ones to watch this week.

The 2026 Canadiens Development Camp will take place from June 30 to July 2 in Brossard Schedule and invited players ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/odk9vaZpjD — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 29, 2026

It's worth noting that players like Owen Protz, Logan Sawyer, Rasmus Bergqvist, and Hayden Paupanekis—who attended the Canadiens' development camp last year—will also be there.

Prospects Cooper Cleaves, Timofei Runtso, Parker Trottier, Wesley Royston, Tyler Deokos, and Brayden Klimpke—who were drafted last weekend—will also be attending this year's event.

So it's going to be interesting.

There will be a great group of young players taking to the ice, and they'll have the chance to get familiar with the Canadiens' facilities—it's going to be a great experience for these kids.

But for the Habs, it will allow the organization to assess the young players' progress… and that's why the next few days will be important for the prospects participating in the development camp.

Stay tuned!

In a Nutshell

– I'm happy for him.

A perfect ending for Brendan Gallagher, who's returning to Vancouver after 14 seasons with the Canadiens Article by @JFChaumontLNH: https://t.co/MQaXHjC4my pic.twitter.com/bf7DwZd2BW — NHL (@LNH_FR) June 29, 2026

– Trade between the Penguins and the Jets.

The Penguins have acquired forward David Gustafsson from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Jack St. Ivany. Details: https://t.co/O3IwFizGvO pic.twitter.com/4u0qzbrvA9 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 29, 2026

– Jordan Harris will be able to test the free-agent market.

The @NHLBruins did not extend qualifying offers to Alexis Gendron, Jordan Harris, and Max Wanner @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) June 29, 2026

– News from MLB.