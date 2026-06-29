Brendan Gallagher Trade: Alex Galchenyuk Showed Him Some Love on Instagram

It's now official: Brendan Gallagher is no longer a member of the Canadiens organization. The small forward has been traded to the Canucks, where he'll take on a mentoring role for a team in the midst of a rebuild.

Will he have a letter (and maybe even the “C”) on his jersey there? That's the question.

And of course, it's an emotional day for Gally. The little warrior took the time to thank the fans as well as everyone he's worked with within the organization over the past 14 years. Here's the message in question, for those interested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Gallagher (@bgally.11)

And unsurprisingly, when you look at the comments, you can see that his teammates in Montreal have shown him a lot of love. Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes, and Jayden Struble have all responded to the post.

But when you look at the list, there's another player who played alongside him in Montreal and took the time to comment. And we're talking about none other than Alex Galchenyuk.

He sent some love to the player who arrived in Montreal at the same time as him… and with whom he played (often on the same line) for a few seasons.

We know that back then, Galchenyuk and Gallagher were very, very close. The two were great friends off the ice, and even though it's been nearly 10 years since they were teammates, Chucky took the time to acknowledge his former partner's departure from Montreal.

It's cool to see that he clearly hasn't forgotten him, even after all this time.

For those who've lost track, Galchenyuk has been playing in the KHL for the past three seasons. Things ended up going pretty badly for him in the North American professional leagues, but he's been able to continue his career in Russia.

And now, he's joined a long list of people who've wanted to mark the end of Gallagher's Montreal saga. Well done.

In a Nutshell

– Phillip Danault also marked the departure of his former linemate.

Phil Danault on his former Habs teammate Brendan Gallagher: “Amazing teammate and great friend! What an impact you had on the city of Montreal ” pic.twitter.com/6QeltfZ4Ub — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 29, 2026

– Note.

For anyone wondering about the whereabouts of Aatos Koivu, and why he's not attending the Canadiens' development camp, it's likely because he's been completing his mandatory military training with the Finnish army since mid-April. pic.twitter.com/kTynidAvtF — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) June 29, 2026

– Connor Hellebuyck to Buffalo: It could still happen.