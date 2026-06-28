Samuel Montembeault: Things could move (very) quickly

While several teams have been looking to bolster their rosters in recent weeks, the Canadiens have been relatively quiet so far.

However, there could be some movement soon with the Habs, who need to resolve the situations involving Brendan Gallagher and Samuel Montembeault.

We don't yet know whether the Habs' management will choose to trade the Quebec-born goaltender (and put their trust in the young duo of Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler) or keep him as the backup (and give Fowler more ice time in Laval), but we may have an answer soon.

According to Frank Seravalli, who wrote an article on Hockey 24/7 about the latest NHL rumors, several goalies—including Samuel Montembeault—could be on the move soon, as trades could take place before July 1.

Frank Seravalli: Expecting the goalie trade market to heat up this week prior to July 1: Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, Devon Levi, Sam Montembeault, and Jacob Markstrom are just some of the names available – Hockey 24/7 (6/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 28, 2026

In addition to the Quebec native, several goalies are reportedly on the trade market right now, with names like Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, Devon Levi, and Jacob Markstrom among those available.

However, one might wonder whether, with so many offers, this could drive down the value of the goalies and the potential return.

However, as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote, the Habs would still be better off resolving the Montembeault situation before July 1, as his value could decline further if several teams take advantage of the free-agent market to strengthen their goaltending.

Of course, that's assuming the Canadiens choose to let him go.

My other colleague, Maxime Truman, has discussed the Oilers' potential interest in Monty, and personally, I think that if Kent Hughes wants to trade his goaltender and can get a third- or fourth-round pick in return, he should do so without hesitation.

Ideally, the team should make a decision quickly to resolve its goaltending situation ahead of next season.

Especially since the Habs' inaction over the past few weeks—during which several of their rivals have improved—has created some doubt and raised questions among fans, and having at least some clarity on the goaltending situation would undoubtedly reassure some of them.

In Brief

– Lots of Canadiens fans in Los Angeles!

Canadian soccer fans have arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the World Cup game vs. South Africa pic.twitter.com/gMhCiuXGyI — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) June 28, 2026

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– The Avalanche has high hopes for Fabian Lysell.

The Avalanche is betting that a fresh start in Colorado can help former first-round pick Fabian Lysell take his game to the next level. https://t.co/NN4xtcLREn — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 28, 2026

– A standing ovation.

Blue Jays fans give Shane Bieber an ovation after he records his 1,000th career strikeout pic.twitter.com/ZCZqC7ojIW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 28, 2026

– What will the Tigers do?

The Tigers need to make the right decision. https://t.co/QDzxj4n9c8 https://t.co/2W85YddoEw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 28, 2026

– Some movement in the NBA.