RUMOR | Jason Robertson Open to Playing in Montreal

Jason Robertson knows what he wants. And that's his right.

He turned down a $120 million deal with the Kraken. It's also said that he wouldn't want to sign with the Blues or the Senators… and that the Stars will have to work hard to land him.

He's reportedly looking for more than $12 million a year with the Stars.

Even though he undoubtedly wants to stay in Dallas, it's clear that there's a scenario in which Jim Nill can't give him what he wants and will have to let him go this summer.

Reminder: He'll be a restricted free agent on Wednesday and an unrestricted free agent in a year.

Because he knows there's a chance he'll leave Dallas (his winning team, which operates in a tax-friendly market), he needs to be prepared to say yes to certain offers.

And according to what François Gagnon (RDS) said, the Habs are among the teams that would interest him.

“From what I understand, Jason Robertson would be willing—even though he's American, even though he benefits from a ‘tax haven' like Texas, and even though he plays for one of the best teams in the NHL—to play in Montreal.” – François Gagnon

The reporter adds that this is the case despite the taxes, the winter, the pressure from fans, and the political climate. That's a big deal when you look ahead to the NHL in 2026.

As for taxes, I imagine the Canadiens have a solution for him—if the deal ever comes to fruition. Let me remind you of what Jeff Gorton said last year… #TaxAvoidance

The problem, according to François Gagnon, is that the Habs won't necessarily want to give him what he wants. Robertson will likely ask for more from the other 31 teams than he did from Dallas because staying with the Stars is surely his top choice in terms of a team.

Since the RDS insider is convinced that the Habs won't disrupt their salary hierarchy to that extent, we can probably rule out the idea in practice.

That said, it's interesting to note that the Canadiens would be a possibility in the eyes of a top American player. That speaks volumes about how the Habs are perceived.

But keep in mind that he isn't even part of the conversation among the American players who won gold in Italy…

In a nutshell

– One to watch.

Canada is the favorite to win this afternoon in Los Angeles. But will they really advance to the next round? @SoccerenFolie at @DLCoulisses expects a match without too many difficulties. https://t.co/NqAZ0iJYgM — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 28, 2026

– Ouch.

Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a rough time. https://t.co/CfVRGXJLjb https://t.co/yd5SzBKYaZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 27, 2026

– The decentralized draft is causing quite a stir.