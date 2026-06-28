Here’s who was at Carey Price’s retirement party

As you all know, the expiration of Carey Price's contract thus (officially) brings his illustrious career as a goaltender to an end.

Also, a few days ago, Price was inducted into the Hall of Fame—a well-deserved honor.

To celebrate, Price, his family, friends, and several former teammates gathered for a retirement party.

Of course, P.K. Subban was there, and he put together a compilation of photos and videos capturing many moments from that day.

You can find it all on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

There were really some great people there, and I'm sure some of you may have missed a few. For me, it was a nice surprise to see Ryan White there.

While he may not have made history with the Habs, White was still part of the organization for several years, and we remember how intense he was every time he took the ice.

In addition to White and Subban, Charlie Lindgren, Karl Alzner, Jeff Petry, Andrew Shaw, Jake Allen, and Paul Byron were also there, along with Price's family and other close friends.

Price certainly deserved this gathering with so many people who have been close to him and hold a special place in his heart.

Seeing all these people together in 2026—well, let's just say that wasn't on my bingo card.

Still, it's a treat for Habs fans to see Price and Subban together again—the two who dominated the scene in Montreal for several years.

PK Subban & Carey Price reunited pic.twitter.com/Vs4xab37LH — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 28, 2026

On Twitter, we also got to see a montage of some of his greatest moments and testimonials from former teammates, opponents, and other players who are singing his praises. Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of them, and Jake Oettinger said he grew up watching him play.

Nick Suzuki even called him the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).

I'll leave you with this wonderful video:

NHL players on Habs Hall of Famer Carey Price pic.twitter.com/6AnAG3YvKR — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 26, 2026

In a Nutshell

– It was actually $125 million that Robertson turned down (rather than $120 million).

Frank Seravalli: Regarding the Kraken/Jason Robertson offer: It was actually a little more than $15 million [AAV]; it was $125 million flat, so about $15.625 – Big Show (6/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 28, 2026

– It would be surprising to see Trocheck end up in Montreal.

Frank Seravalli: Vincent Trocheck's no-trade list has not changed; there was some talk… about the Canadiens possibly monitoring the Trocheck situation, but they're on his no-trade list and that hasn't changed – Frankly Hockey (6/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 28, 2026

– Worth a read.

– So far, there's no reason to be disappointed with Canada's performance at the World Cup.

– Too bad.