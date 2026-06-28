Eight Things to Keep in Mind This Week with the Canadiens

The draft is behind us.

That doesn't mean it's all over, of course. And in fact, when you think about it, next week is going to be huge for the Canadiens. The storm before the calm, sort of?

Here are the dates and events to keep in mind.

1. June 29 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit qualifying offers to players who are eligible to become restricted free agents. Those who don't receive one will be unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Jeff Gorton recently said he expects everyone to be qualified. Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, Joe Veleno, and Arber Xhekaj are the most important cases.

2. On June 30 at 5 p.m., the window to buy out contracts will close. A team that goes to arbitration with a player would be entitled to another window this summer.

The case of Brendan Gallagher, who has not yet been traded, is of course one to watch.

Important dates leading up to July 1. – June 29 at 5 p.m., deadline for qualifying offers – June 30 at 5 p.m., contract buyout window closes @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 27, 2026

3. June 30 (Tuesday) will also mark the start of development camp. The prospects who were just drafted and other young players from the organization will be there.

On Tuesday, only physicals will be conducted. So there may not be anything interesting to see in Brossard.

4. On July 1, the free-agent market opens. The Habs aren't expected to make any major moves, but it's still THE story to watch this week in the National Hockey League.

5. Also on July 1, the Canadiens will hold their first on-ice practices with their prospects. The young players will skate with the Canadiens' coaching staff.

6. On July 2, there will be a prospect practice, as well as an intra-squad game.

7. Sunday, July 5, at 5 p.m., is the deadline for players who want to file for arbitration. Those who are eligible and have submitted their requests by that date will potentially be able to proceed. The others will not.

8. Finally, the last thing to watch for this week doesn't have a specific date, but it's the trade market in general. Will Kent Hughes make a move this week?

If he doesn't, discontent will grow in the city…

in a flash

– Ouch.

We're witnessing a car accident live in New York. https://t.co/9cxHI3HSjd — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 28, 2026

– Note to self.

FC Supra will face Calvary at 7:00 p.m. tonight in Calgary. Canadiens playoff games… Rain… Canada's World Cup match… Supra isn't getting any breaks this year. Note that today's game will be broadcast on TVA Sports. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 28, 2026

– That's good news.