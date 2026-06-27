Kirill Marchenko: Don Waddell says he has no intention of trading him this summer

Over the past few hours, Kirill Marchenko's name has been gaining traction in Montreal.

The Canadiens are interested in the Blue Jackets' star forward and are said to have put a HUGE offer on the table to sign him.

But that hasn't happened.

Sure, Don Waddell would like to keep him around to rely on him in Columbus for the next few years. But we also know it's unlikely that the Russian (who's looking to earn $11 million per season) will sign another contract with Columbus.

And that changes the game in a way.

It opens the door to a certain trade (because the Jackets might be forced to trade him), but Waddell told Pierre LeBrun that he has no intention of trading the Russian this summer.

It appears that Waddell has indicated to teams over the past 24 hours that he has no intention of trading the forward this summer. – Pierre LeBrun

Should we take that as gospel? Not necessarily, no.

NEW for @TheAthletic, on Zach Werenski, the biggest story of the NHL off-season. Teams are already lining up. Where the Blue Jackets go from here https://t.co/jPeItIiZ6N — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2026

It's also possible that Waddell said this just to drive up the player's value.

It's as if he were openly telling other clubs that he isn't obligated to trade his forward right now. But if the offer is good and Waddell can't refuse it, that might prompt the Blue Jackets' GM to consider it more seriously…

In Columbus, they'll certainly want to maximize Marchenko's value because we're talking about a player who has the potential to become a star. They'll surely ask for the moon in exchange for his services (which is normal)… and it'll be up to Kent Hughes to put together an exceptional offer to pry him away from Columbus if that's truly the Montreal GM's goal.

Because, once again, the Habs have the resources to pull off a trade like that.

And that's also why we're all waiting to see Kent Hughes make a move… because we know he can pull a rabbit out of his hat at any moment.

Quick Thoughts

– Makes sense.

Xavier Villeneuve barely slept last night. But the disappointment of not being drafted in the first round quickly turned to joy. He now intends to prove to everyone just how good he really is. https://t.co/paWGriYVIJ — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 27, 2026

– That's for sure.

Gavin McKenna took to Instagram to express how excited he was to be selected 1st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs pic.twitter.com/smmV88kbRy — BarDown (@BarDown) June 27, 2026

– Nice.

Unbelievable! Joe Iginla, son of legend Jarome Iginla, was drafted by the Calgary Flames! pic.twitter.com/iAImYAqKcX — RDS (@RDSca) June 27, 2026

– The Leafs (really) mishandled this situation.

March 7, 2025

To #Leafs: Brandon Carlo

To #NHLBruins: Fraser Minten, 2026 1st-round pick (now 2028), 2025 4th-round pick (Vashek Blanar) June 27, 2026

To #stlblues: Brandon Carlo

To #Leafs: 2026 3rd-round pick (No. 73), 2026 3rd-round pick (No. 76) — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2026

– That's a good one.