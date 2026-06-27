Kirill Marchenko: Don Waddell says he has no intention of trading him this summer

Marc-Olivier Cook
Kirill Marchenko: Don Waddell says he has no intention of trading him this summer
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Over the past few hours, Kirill Marchenko's name has been gaining traction in Montreal.

The Canadiens are interested in the Blue Jackets' star forward and are said to have put a HUGE offer on the table to sign him.

But that hasn't happened.

Sure, Don Waddell would like to keep him around to rely on him in Columbus for the next few years. But we also know it's unlikely that the Russian (who's looking to earn $11 million per season) will sign another contract with Columbus.

And that changes the game in a way. 

It opens the door to a certain trade (because the Jackets might be forced to trade him), but Waddell told Pierre LeBrun that he has no intention of trading the Russian this summer.

 It appears that Waddell has indicated to teams over the past 24 hours that he has no intention of trading the forward this summer. – Pierre LeBrun

Should we take that as gospel? Not necessarily, no.

It's also possible that Waddell said this just to drive up the player's value.

It's as if he were openly telling other clubs that he isn't obligated to trade his forward right now. But if the offer is good and Waddell can't refuse it, that might prompt the Blue Jackets' GM to consider it more seriously…

In Columbus, they'll certainly want to maximize Marchenko's value because we're talking about a player who has the potential to become a star. They'll surely ask for the moon in exchange for his services (which is normal)… and it'll be up to Kent Hughes to put together an exceptional offer to pry him away from Columbus if that's truly the Montreal GM's goal.

Because, once again, the Habs have the resources to pull off a trade like that.

And that's also why we're all waiting to see Kent Hughes make a move… because we know he can pull a rabbit out of his hat at any moment.


Quick Thoughts

– Makes sense.

– That's for sure.

Nice.

– The Leafs (really) mishandled this situation.

– That's a good one.

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