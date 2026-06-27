Following Florian Xhekaj, Gleb Pugachyov is the CH’s new “unicorn”

Félix Forget
Following Florian Xhekaj, Gleb Pugachyov is the CH’s new “unicorn”
Credit: YouTube

In 2023, the Canadiens drafted Florian Xhekaj in the fourth round. In the eyes of many, he was coming to town as “the other guy's brother”… but Nick Bobrov saw a lot more than that.

A few weeks after the selection, the Habs released a behind-the-scenes video of the draft. In it, Nick Bobrov is seen describing Florian Xhekaj as a “unicorn.”

That really stuck in people's minds.

And what's interesting is that today, Bobrov and Martin Lapointe spoke to the media after the draft. And while discussing the team's first-round pick, Gleb Pugachyov, Lapointe used a rather unusual term to describe him.

He called the young Russian a “unicorn.”

And when you watch him play, you quickly understand what he means. It's rare to see a player who's so physical and strong at such a young age, especially one who also brings a certain amount of talent to the table.

And Bobrov recognized this: when he saw Pugachyov showcase the full range of his skills in a U18 game in Russia, he knew right then that he was the player the Habs needed to target.

We don't know for sure whether Pugachyov will actually become an impact player in Montreal. But what is clear is that he has an intriguing profile that makes him a worthwhile gamble at the end of the first round.

Especially since he seems to have a natural connection with Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky—and he's actually hoping to join them in Montreal this summer. And really, the idea of being part of Montreal's future alongside his two compatriots is sure to be a great source of motivation for him.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

– Interesting.

– Note this.

– Oh, really?

– Good news.

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