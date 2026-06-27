Following Florian Xhekaj, Gleb Pugachyov is the CH’s new “unicorn”

In 2023, the Canadiens drafted Florian Xhekaj in the fourth round. In the eyes of many, he was coming to town as “the other guy's brother”… but Nick Bobrov saw a lot more than that.

A few weeks after the selection, the Habs released a behind-the-scenes video of the draft. In it, Nick Bobrov is seen describing Florian Xhekaj as a “unicorn.”

That really stuck in people's minds.

Nick Bobrov was a Florian Xhekaj fan before the Habs ever drafted him pic.twitter.com/6ybdmCwvfu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 22, 2025

And what's interesting is that today, Bobrov and Martin Lapointe spoke to the media after the draft. And while discussing the team's first-round pick, Gleb Pugachyov, Lapointe used a rather unusual term to describe him.

He called the young Russian a “unicorn.”

“This guy is a unicorn. The level of detail in his game, at his age, is rare.” Canadiens Co-Director of Amateur Scouting, Martin Lapointe, on first-round pick Gleb Pugachyov. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 27, 2026

And when you watch him play, you quickly understand what he means. It's rare to see a player who's so physical and strong at such a young age, especially one who also brings a certain amount of talent to the table.

And Bobrov recognized this: when he saw Pugachyov showcase the full range of his skills in a U18 game in Russia, he knew right then that he was the player the Habs needed to target.

Nick Bobrov knew that Gleb Pugachyov was their guy after watching him live during the U18 Russian Challenge in St. Petersburg. Pugachyov flattened someone on his very first shift, played with speed and skill, and kept doing it shift after shift. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 27, 2026

We don't know for sure whether Pugachyov will actually become an impact player in Montreal. But what is clear is that he has an intriguing profile that makes him a worthwhile gamble at the end of the first round.

Especially since he seems to have a natural connection with Ivan Demidov and Alexander Zharovsky—and he's actually hoping to join them in Montreal this summer. And really, the idea of being part of Montreal's future alongside his two compatriots is sure to be a great source of motivation for him.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the wolf.

A message from Gleb Pugachyov live from Florida! Gleb Pugachyov checking in from Florida!#GoHabsGo | #NHLDraft | #RepêchageLNH pic.twitter.com/nd739zgQtf — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2026

– Interesting.

Yzerman now confirms Larkin's trade request, along with a short list of teams. But he adds that Larkin had five years remaining on his contract, says his job is to do what's in the best interest of the Red Wings, and he will act accordingly. He said he didn't make any guarantees regarding fulfilling the request — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) June 27, 2026

– Note this.

Important dates leading up to July 1. – June 29 at 5 p.m., deadline for qualifying offers – June 30 at 5 p.m., contract buyout window closes @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 27, 2026

– Oh, really?

David Pagnotta: Regarding the Kraken: Jaden Schwartz, barring a complete turnaround in negotiations, is headed to free agency – Sekeres & Price (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 27, 2026

– Good news.