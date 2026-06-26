The Canadiens step up and draft Gleb Pugachyov with the 26th overall pick

As we know, the Canadiens have been trying to make trades to improve their roster over the past few weeks. And in the eyes of many, it was only a matter of time before the Habs' first-round pick (28th overall) was traded for that very purpose.

And in the end, they did trade it… to move up two spots.

As a result, the Habs did indeed make a move in the first round tonight, selecting with the 26th pick. It's worth noting that, in return, they sent their 28th pick and their 2027 third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights, who held the 26th pick.

The Canadiens have acquired the 26th overall pick in 2026 from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Montreal's 28th pick in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2027. The Canadiens have acquired the 26th overall pick in 2026 from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for… pic.twitter.com/DZbnxRihy7 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2026

And with the 26th pick, the Canadiens selected forward Gleb Pugachyov. He's described as a big, powerful winger who isn't afraid to throw his weight around.

He's also a teammate of Bogdan Konyushkov in the KHL.

With the 26th overall pick, the Canadiens selected forward Gleb Pugachyov from Chaika Nizhny Novgorod in the MHL. With the 26th overall pick, the Canadiens have drafted forward Gleb Pugachyov from Chaika Nizhny Novgorod in the MHL. #GoHabsGo | #NHLDraft |… pic.twitter.com/XToxbfWklr — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2026

For the third consecutive year, the Canadiens' first-round draft pick is a Russian player. Following Ivan Demidov in 2024 and Alexander Zharovsky in 2025, Pugachyov is the club's first-round pick in 2026.

And for the second year in a row, the team even traded up to secure the Russian player in question. Nick Bobrov's influence is quite clear… and one might wonder if seeing all these Russians being drafted by the Canadiens might pique Kirill Marchenko's interest in coming to town.

Last year, Pugachyov spent most of his time in the MHL, where he tallied 24 points in 33 games. That said, he also played 13 games in the KHL (as a 17-year-old), recording two goals and three points.

But what makes Pugachyov a good fit for the Habs (aside from the fact that he has “CH” in his name) is that he hits like a train. The Habs wanted to bulk up: in a few years, Pugachyov will help in that regard.

From our 2026 NHL DRAFT BREAKDOWN: “Gleb Pugachyov is the most imposing player in this class, blending explosive athletic traits with devastating physical instincts.” Here are some of his best hits from this past season pic.twitter.com/53w6P2YVJP — Jérôme Bérubé (@Jerome_Berube) June 23, 2026

Overtime

It's worth noting that while a few teams did so, the Habs didn't send anyone to make their first-round pick. Could this be related to the fact that they weren't expecting to draft tonight? Possibly.

It's also worth noting that Xavier Villeneuve and Liam Lefebvre, two Quebecers who could have been selected with the 26th pick, were passed over by the Canadiens. Tommy Bleyl, a right-handed defenseman from the QMJHL, could also have been the team's choice.