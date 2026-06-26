The Buccaneers are targeting the best undrafted player available, according to an analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping they've finally found a reliable backup for their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

After several seasons marked by instability at that position, the organization has decided to go with Jake Browning, a veteran who is already familiar with the demands of the NFL and brings significant experience as a starter.

In recent years, Tampa Bay has never really managed to establish a credible backup behind its starting quarterback. Even a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Kyle Trask, failed to live up to expectations, which ultimately led to his departure before the start of the 2025 season.

Browning's arrival therefore represents a shift in strategy. The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback built a reputation as a reliable player when called upon to replace Joe Burrow. In 2023, he notably delivered several strong starts, posting an excellent completion percentage and helping his team remain competitive despite the absence of its star quarterback.

His performances have earned him praise from several analysts. According to Pro Football Focus, Browning is currently considered the best undrafted quarterback still active in the NFL—a recognition that highlights the quality of his career trajectory despite a more low-key start.

A Valuable Backup Behind Baker Mayfield

By signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Jake Browning will provide Tampa Bay with an experienced option should Baker Mayfield be sidelined. At 28, he already has several NFL starts under his belt and has demonstrated that he can effectively lead an offense when given the opportunity.

Although his record as a starter is mixed, Browning has proven he can deliver solid performances against top-tier defenses. The experience he gained in Cincinnati is a major asset for a team looking to avoid the struggles it faced in recent seasons when its starting quarterback was unavailable.

With this signing, the Buccaneers are prioritizing stability over developing a young player. If Mayfield stays healthy, Browning is expected to play a supporting role, but his presence could prove invaluable at any point during the 2026 season.

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