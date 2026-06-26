The Bengals may part ways with their star wide receiver

After several disappointing seasons without a playoff appearance, the Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of their salary cap space to thoroughly rebuild their roster.

The organization has been particularly active in the free-agent market, adding several players who are expected to make an immediate impact in the 2026 season.

Despite the loss of some key players, the team looks much more balanced and competitive on paper. This transformation has even prompted star quarterback Joe Burrow to say that this is the most talented team he's been a part of since joining the NFL.

However, this abundance of talent also leads to fierce internal competition. Several players acquired during the offseason may not make the final roster.

According to a recent projection by journalist Chris Roling of Bengals Wire, the Cincinnati team is expected to keep six wide receivers on its final roster, leaving out several candidates—some of whom came from the CFL or were recently signed.

Among the names selected are Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and a few young players who are rapidly improving. Conversely, several less-established wide receivers risk being cut despite promising performances in training camp.

The Dohnte Meyers case divides NFL analysts

One of the most closely watched stories involves Dohnte Meyers, a former Canadian Football League star. After an exceptional 2025 season with over 1,000 yards and a major role in the Roughriders' championship run, the wide receiver signed with the Bengals in hopes of making his mark in the NFL.

However, his spot on the final roster is far from guaranteed. Some analysts believe that Cincinnati's new acquisitions—particularly those made in the draft—significantly reduce his chances of making the team.

Other observers, however, highlight his versatility on special teams, a factor that could work in his favor. In the CFL, Meyers distinguished himself as an effective returner, adding further value to his profile.

As final decisions approach, the Bengals will have to weigh potential, experience, and special teams contributions. One thing is certain: the battle for the last wide receiver spots will be one of the tightest of the 2026 offseason.

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