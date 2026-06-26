Kirill Marchenko: The CH Isn’t the Only Contender

Earlier this evening, it was reported that Kirill Marchenko has no intention of signing a new contract with Columbus. As a result, the forward's name—which had already been making the rounds quite a bit since yesterday—is being mentioned even more tonight.

Will the player, who is reportedly seeking $11 million per year on his next contract, be traded soon? It's not out of the question.

We know that the Habs, according to reports, are really digging into this situation. It's easy to see him as a perfect fit alongside Ivan Demidov on the second line, even though Marchenko is a winger.

But according to David Pagnotta—who notes, however, that the Canadiens' interest is “serious”—there is (at least) one other team interested in Marchenko: the Utah Mammoth.

We know the Mammoth have been pushing hard to land a big name for the past few months: it's no surprise to see the club showing interest in Marchenko.

In addition to the Canadiens having serious interest in Marchenko, word is that the Mammoth are also knocking on that door. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2026

It's worth noting that earlier this evening, we also learned that the Blue Jackets are starting to listen to calls regarding Zach Werenski. This could open the door for the club to become a seller… especially if Marchenko isn't interested in signing a new contract beyond his current deal, which expires in a year.

Rather than losing him for nothing in a year (or trading him for a pittance), trading him for a higher price this summer would make sense.

Remember that before the draft, the Mammoth traded JJ Peterka to the Bruins in exchange for a pair of first-round picks. Those are assets that could be used in a potential trade involving Marchenko.

But even then, just like with the Habs, Marchenko will likely have to be willing to sign a long-term deal with his new team for a trade to happen. That could be a factor, too.

In Brief

– Kent Hughes finished fifth in the voting for General Manager of the Year.

Habs GM Kent Hughes was 5th in voting for the NHL General Manager of the Year award. https://t.co/u9DFJQ81dq — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 27, 2026

– Maddox Dagenais was drafted by the Blues with the 16th overall pick tonight.

Maddox Dagenais drafted by the Blues pic.twitter.com/xS6wRcz29m — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 27, 2026

– Hey, guys!