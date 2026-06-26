Canadiens: Here’s Why Signing Mason Marchment Is Unlikely

The Montreal Canadiens are interested in Mason Marchment. I'm not surprised.

After all, when you look at his stats, you see that the 6'5” Ontarian has been scoring around 20 goals and racking up about 50 points per season for the past three years.

You know what to expect from him, no matter where he plays.

A few weeks ago, my colleague Maxime Truman wrote that Marchment was a dream fit for a GM like Kent Hughes. I agree with him. In particular, he would help the Habs add some bulk.

It's no coincidence that the Habs were actively pursuing him before he was traded to Columbus during the 2025–2026 season.

The Canadiens and the Maple Leafs (his first NHL team) were among the teams that wanted him last year when he was traded to the Seattle Kraken.

And according to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), those two clubs will be looking to sign him this summer.

Because yes, there's a chance that the player—who averaged $4.5 million per year under the terms of his last contract—might not re-sign with Columbus.

The Blue Jackets don't want to get caught up in a bidding war for his services, especially since he'll soon turn 32.

Aaron Portzline: On Mason Marchment: The Blue Jackets like the player, but not enough to justify a bidding war – The Athletic (6/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 26, 2026

But the reason I doubt Marchment's desire to sign with Montreal is that when he left Dallas, the Ontario native had a 10-team no-trade clause.

And on that list were all seven Canadian teams. Nothing less.

Maybe he doesn't want to play in Canada. Maybe he also signed a contract in Dallas knowing that the tax situation is more favorable there and that he didn't want to play in Canada at that price.

The rumor last year was that Jim Nill (who had to trade the player due to salary cap constraints) deliberately tried to please his player by sending him to a place (Seattle) where the tax situation is favorable.

So either the guy doesn't want to play in Canada, or he's only willing to do so at a price that justifies playing in a market that isn't as favorable as Florida, Texas, or Washington State? That's how I see it.

And in either case, it throws a wrench in Kent Hughes's plans.

In a nutshell

– No Jordan Binnington in sight in Florida?

David Pagnotta: On Panthers goaltending: It doesn't sound like they're going to go the Jordan Binnington route – DFO Rundown (6/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 26, 2026

– Well done.

Yvan Cournoyer Inducted into the Order of Canadahttps://t.co/QXSqZzFsLe — RDS (@RDSca) June 26, 2026

– Ouch.

– The Golden Knights have a coach in the AHL. When will it be the Rocket's turn?