Mason McTavish: The Canadiens’ Big Advantage Over All Other Teams

What will the Canadiens do to improve?

One possibility on the table is Mason McTavish coming to town. It's possible that this is the path Kent Hughes will take in the coming days.

There are some doubts about him… but maybe he'll be the solution.

Anthony Di Marco: DFO was told Mason McTavish's value isn't as high across the league as it was a season ago; there's a bit of trepidation regarding McTavish as to whether or not he's a true top-six player – Daily Faceoff (6/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 25, 2026

On this topic, Frank Seravalli discussed the Ducks player's situation. In his view, there are two teams that stand out and are a good fit for McTavish: the Montreal Canadiens and the Minnesota Wild.

Both of these teams have the resources to match their ambitions, which is one of the reasons the reporter mentions them in his segment on the Ducks player.

One name to keep an eye on this week is #FlyTogether Mason McTavish. We discussed his situation yesterday; two teams—among many looking for help at center—stand out to me. Today's show: https://t.co/RZGXXaJG3x pic.twitter.com/uG5lB64KtK — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2026

If the Canadiens were to strike a deal with the Ducks, Seravalli believes Kirby Dach could be involved in such a trade. And if that's the case, I don't think there'll be many tears shed in Montreal.

We'll see if it happens.

But the Canadiens' big advantage over the Wild (two teams that are better positioned than the others in this situation, as we've mentioned) is that Dylan Larkin doesn't have the H on his list.

The Wild are at the center of the Larkin situation, as far as we can tell. So right now, Bill Guerin's priority is to try to secure the services of the Red Wings' captain.

Of course, the Wild could fall short in the Larkin deal and shift their focus to McTavish. Other clubs might be able to meet Pat Verbeek's demands regarding his center in other ways.

But let's just say that if the Canadiens want to acquire McTavish, who plays in the other conference, they're in a prime position to do so.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

The Mets (after a six-error game) also traded a pitcher to the Cubs. https://t.co/NLkGhDVrnu https://t.co/uYGwrhUaNl — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 25, 2026

– When will they make a trade?

– A good pick for the Habs?