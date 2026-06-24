Preseason Games: We know the CH will face the Senators three times

The Montreal Canadiens' preseason schedule has not yet been officially announced.

However, we do know that there will be three games against the Ottawa Senators.

And in a way, we can thank the Sens.

We can thank the Sens because they shared their preseason schedule earlier this morning. And in that post, we learn that the Habs will face the Ottawa team three times:

September 21 at the Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières

September 26 in Montreal

September 26 in Ottawa

It's worth noting that there will be two games between the two teams on September 26. The Habs will have to send some of the players participating in their training camp to Ottawa, while the other group will stay in Montreal to face the Sens.

Interesting.

The Senators' training camp will end on September 26, and it's safe to assume that the Canadiens' camp will wrap up around that same time as well.

And for those wondering why training camps are ending earlier this year…

It's worth noting that the National Hockey League schedule will consist of 84 games per team and that the season will start earlier than usual. The format has changed in the NHL, and this change will take effect at the start of the upcoming season.

It remains to be seen, then, how the rest of the Canadiens' preseason schedule will be structured for next fall.

But we won't have to wait too long to get that information. At least, not if we go by the fact that the Ottawa team has already unveiled its own schedule…

In a Nutshell

– Well, that's pretty clear.

Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen said, “Alex Tuch will be missed,” but the Sabres are moving on from the talented winger. He added that they will explore a sign-and-trade, with multiple sources indicating Washington as the favorite — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 24, 2026

– That's completely crazy.

The 31st-place Chicago Blackhawks have ZERO first-round picks in 2026 — (@ianwcanucks) June 24, 2026

– He's keeping his cards close to his chest.

#SJSharks Grier was asked about Stenberg. He said he was a great player, but added: “It's all speculation on your part here. Six-three, right-handed shooter, defenseman who can skate and create offense—they don't grow on trees either.” — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) June 24, 2026

– Oh, really?