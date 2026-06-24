“Forget about Nico Hischier in Montreal”

The Canadiens must not miss their goal: improving their team.

We saw yesterday that things can move quickly on the trade market. And if Kent Hughes doesn't want to miss out, he'll have to pay the price to help his team.

He can't always do what he did in the summer of 2025 or at the 2026 trade deadline when it comes to acquiring an established top-6 forward.

The problem is that the pool of targets is starting to shrink. As time goes on, certain players are no longer necessarily options. Jordan Kyrou, for example, was traded to the Capitals.

Will the Habs be able to convince Pat Verbeek—who seems to be dragging his feet on the Mason McTavish situation—to send his center their way? Other teams will be in the mix, after all.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Mason McTavish rumors: Montreal is certainly one of them; I'd throw Ottawa into that mix, along with Philadelphia, Seattle, and Calgary. I'm sure there will be others – Fourth Period (6/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 24, 2026

And what about Nico Hischier?

We know the Devils' center has been linked to the Canadiens. That said, since Marco D'Amico tells us to “forget about Hischier in Montreal” moving forward, it's clear there's a good chance he'll extend his contract with the Devils in July.

Forget about Hischier in MTL. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2026

In recent weeks, Kevin Weekes has mentioned a multi-year contract, though he didn't specifically say eight years. That still seems to be on the table.

He can't sign until July 1, but the Devils and the player are still allowed to talk in advance.

The Canadiens will therefore have to look elsewhere. It's likely to be more difficult to acquire Matthew Knies, given the new parameters of a trade with the Maple Leafs.

We'll see.

It may well be a seller's market, but the fact remains that Kent Hughes is primarily in a position to buy, not to sell. The GM has to deal with that reality.

The Canadiens' goal isn't to ask for the moon in exchange for Brendan Gallagher, you know…

Darren Dreger: The Canucks continue to have trade discussions…regarding the possibility of moving [Canadiens'] Brendan Gallagher to his hometown of Vancouver; they're continuing to work on that – Early Trading (6/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 24, 2026

In a nutshell

– Note.

#CFMTL practice on Wednesday at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Wiki Carmona is absent. I've been told he got injured during practice. No official word yet, but there's no indication it's a serious injury. At least, not yet. 2. Three… pic.twitter.com/TbQ92SGpHF — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 24, 2026

– Ouch.

He's continuing in the same vein as he did during rehab. https://t.co/QGEEghLIwa https://t.co/ZWCipBfbVe — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 24, 2026

– Who'll want him?

We're a week away from the free agent market opening up. One player to watch: Jesse Puljujarvi. He had a monster season in the Swiss League. His hip issues are a thing of the past, I'm told, and there's already plenty of interest from several teams eyeing a mid-six upgrade. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 24, 2026

– Are the Sabres trying to turn everything upside down or what?

David Pagnotta: There's talk in Buffalo that they're going to listen to offers for [Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen] – Oilersnation Everyday (6/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 24, 2026

– That makes CHL players more attractive. #MoreControl