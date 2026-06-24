“Forget about Nico Hischier in Montreal”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“Forget about Nico Hischier in Montreal”
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The Canadiens must not miss their goal: improving their team.

We saw yesterday that things can move quickly on the trade market. And if Kent Hughes doesn't want to miss out, he'll have to pay the price to help his team.

He can't always do what he did in the summer of 2025 or at the 2026 trade deadline when it comes to acquiring an established top-6 forward.

The problem is that the pool of targets is starting to shrink. As time goes on, certain players are no longer necessarily options. Jordan Kyrou, for example, was traded to the Capitals.

Will the Habs be able to convince Pat Verbeek—who seems to be dragging his feet on the Mason McTavish situation—to send his center their way? Other teams will be in the mix, after all.

And what about Nico Hischier?

We know the Devils' center has been linked to the Canadiens. That said, since Marco D'Amico tells us to “forget about Hischier in Montreal” moving forward, it's clear there's a good chance he'll extend his contract with the Devils in July.

In recent weeks, Kevin Weekes has mentioned a multi-year contract, though he didn't specifically say eight years. That still seems to be on the table.

He can't sign until July 1, but the Devils and the player are still allowed to talk in advance.

The Canadiens will therefore have to look elsewhere. It's likely to be more difficult to acquire Matthew Knies, given the new parameters of a trade with the Maple Leafs.

We'll see.

It may well be a seller's market, but the fact remains that Kent Hughes is primarily in a position to buy, not to sell. The GM has to deal with that reality.

The Canadiens' goal isn't to ask for the moon in exchange for Brendan Gallagher, you know…


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Ouch.

– Who'll want him?

Are the Sabres trying to turn everything upside down or what?

– That makes CHL players more attractive. #MoreControl

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