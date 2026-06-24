Dianna Russini was making a fortune at The Athletic before the controversy

As the NFL offseason draws to a close, media attention is already shifting toward the teams' imminent return to the field.

But beyond football, a major media scandal continues to cause a stir behind the scenes of American sports journalism.

At the center of this storm is Dianna Russini, a former figure at The Athletic, and the contents of a recent report published by The New York Times. The media group unveiled a lengthy report revisiting the internal tensions and repercussions of a controversy that arose earlier this year, involving several key figures in NFL coverage.

This report has also reignited discussions about the editorial management of The Athletic—owned by The New York Times—and the internal decisions made during the crisis. The affair had already sparked numerous reactions within the media community, but the new revelations are now rekindling interest among the public and industry professionals.

The aspect drawing particular attention concerns the journalist's contract terms, which are now widely discussed in media and sports circles.

A Salary That Shocks and Reignites the Debate on Sports Media

According to reports, Dianna Russini reportedly earned an annual salary of around 800,000 U.S. dollars during her time at The Athletic. This figure—exceptional for a sports journalist—placed her among the highest-paid employees in the entire New York Times Group.

This revelation has sparked numerous reactions, particularly among NFL fans and media industry observers. It raises questions about the valuation of talent in modern sports journalism, as well as the massive investments made by major platforms to attract influential figures in NFL coverage.

As the football season approaches, this story serves as a reminder that the stakes surrounding the NFL are not played out solely on the field, but also behind the scenes in the media outlets that cover it.