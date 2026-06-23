Two Alouettes players are standing out early in the CFL season

Just a few weeks after the kickoff of the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) season, several players are already standing out for their exceptional performances.

With close games, spectacular comebacks, and individual feats, fans are witnessing a particularly captivating start to the season.

Among the players drawing attention, Justin Rankin of the Edmonton Elks stands out. The running back is off to a remarkable start, racking up rushing yards and explosive plays. After just two games, he has established himself as one of the league's most dangerous offensive threats, directly contributing to his team's strong start.

In Montreal, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is living up to the potential the Alouettes saw in him during the draft. Now a full-time starter, the Quebec-born linebacker leads the league in defensive statistics thanks to his ability to shut down opposing offenses. His impact on the field makes him one of the standout revelations of this young season.

Over in Toronto, Kevin Mital continues his rise. The Canadian wide receiver is stringing together top-tier performances and establishing himself as a go-to target in the Argonauts' offense. His impressive offensive production already ranks him among the CFL's best wide receivers.

Offensive and defensive stars who change the course of games

Hamilton can also count on the excellent play of Stavros Katsantonis. The safety continues to demonstrate why he is among the league's most feared defenders. His interceptions and game sense regularly allow the Tiger-Cats to gain the upper hand at key moments.

Finally, Tyson Philpot is cementing his status as an elite player when he's healthy. The Alouettes receiver is racking up yards at an impressive pace and remains a constant threat to opposing defenses. Thanks to his recent performances, he's already positioned himself as a favorite to win several individual honors this season.

After just a few weeks of play, these five players are already setting the tone for a 2026 season that promises to be spectacular for Canadian football fans.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.