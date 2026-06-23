TRADE: William Eklund Heads to Ottawa

Oh, things are really heating up in Ottawa.

According to the latest reports, the Sens have acquired forward William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks.

This is a major move for the Senators, who needed to find a way to replace Brady Tkachuk in the lineup.

For those less familiar with Eklund, he was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft and is off to an excellent start to his career in the National Hockey League. He has racked up 163 points in his first 252 NHL games and has just posted two consecutive seasons with 53 or more points.

But above all, he's a supremely talented forward with undeniable offensive skills. He's also a responsible player in all three zones of the rink, and he'll help the Sens create opportunities on the ice thanks to his many strengths.

Well done.

Sources confirm that Ottawa is acquiring William Eklund from San Jose. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 23, 2026

More details to come…