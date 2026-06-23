The Sabres will receive the No. 4 overall pick in exchange for Bowen Byram

Over the past 24 hours, there have been several major trades.

Well, now another big name on the trade market has just changed teams: Bowen Byram.

The left-handed defenseman for the Buffalo Sabres will now play in Chicago.

It's going to be the No. 4 overall pick, another pick, and a player heading to Buffalo for Byram. https://t.co/2CxLiYTyo5 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2026

Let's just say that's a steep price to pay for Byram…

With three days to go before the NHL Draft, several teams are very active, and both the Hawks and the Sabres have joined the fray with this blockbuster trade.

More details to follow…