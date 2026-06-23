Mike Babcock doesn’t get it: He says his wife forced him to leave Columbus

Mike Babcock has finally been hired by the Edmonton Oilers.

He met with the media for the first time since his hiring… and let's just say his comments drew attention for all the wrong reasons.

Are you surprised?

Basically, Babcock addressed his departure from Columbus… implying that what happened wasn't his fault.

He said he didn't cross the line and that he left because his wife asked him to. There was someone who felt uncomfortable with Babcock's presence within the Columbus organization, and that reportedly prompted him to resign because he wanted to do the right thing.

This quote is particularly… unique:

“It was obvious from the start that we weren't united as a team. My wife called me and told me it was time to leave.” — Mike Babcock

Um…

Mike Babcock says he doesn't think he crossed the line in Columbus: “It was very evident before the year started… I hadn't benched anybody, I hadn't talked to anybody, I hadn't sat anybody out, and it was evident that we weren't together as a staff right from the get-go. “My… — Michael Menzies (@Menzies_4) June 23, 2026

It's hard to believe the man has changed.

Mike Babcock already had a tarnished reputation even before he was hired in Columbus, and his history with the Blue Jackets didn't help matters either. And yet… he still insists he did nothing wrong in all of this.

It seems like he's trying to come across as the good guy… but it's not really working, even though he wants the media to believe certain things.

That said, we have to wonder how fans in Edmonton view this.

Because we know the fan base there is really passionate. They want the team to be successful on the ice, but does the arrival of a coach like Babcock change their feelings toward the organization at all?

Meh. Let's just say that in Montreal, that would be a hard pill to swallow…

In a Nutshell

– Major trade in the NHL.

Étienne Morin is also headed to New Jersey as part of the trade pic.twitter.com/C7tP3htfso — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 23, 2026

– Wow.

HISTORY WAS MADE Messi dominated the timeline yesterday with a record-breaking performance for #Argentina 327K posts

worldwide 1.2B impressions worldwide @Argentina pic.twitter.com/nTHYhg6J3P — Sports (@Sports) June 23, 2026

– Good question.

If Pettersson's salary dropped to 9M, would you go after him? pic.twitter.com/7b1pUR3nQA — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 23, 2026

– Okay.