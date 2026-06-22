The Senators need to put Jason Robertson behind them

The Ottawa Senators have lost Brady Tkachuk. He was traded to the Panthers.

It's clear that this is more than just a trade: it's part of a major trend. More and more American players are turning their backs on Canadian teams.

Especially those who play in the Olympics. Does that mean Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson fall into a different category under this logic?

The Ottawa Senators, that said, obviously don't want to rebuild just yet. They'd rather use their assets (including the draft picks acquired from the Panthers) to make moves.

That's, of course, easier said than done. But right now, that's the plan.

When the Ottawa Senators lost Daniel Alfredsson to free agency in July 2013, the late Bryan Murray immediately made a move to acquire Bobby Ryan. I feel the #Sens are in a similar situation with Brady Tkachuk gone, and Staios will act quickly — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 22, 2026

One name that keeps coming up in discussions—for a reason that escapes me—is Jason Robertson. Will the player want to sign with Ottawa, a team that has the cap space to pay him?

Let's just say we might have our doubts.

And on that note, two sources have poured cold water on the idea. Bruce Garrioch and Chris Johnston have both stated that we shouldn't expect to see Robertson sign a hostile offer or be traded to Ottawa.

Who's surprised?

Would surprise me if Jason Robertson landed in Ottawa either through trade or offer sheet, but never say never #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 22, 2026

Why would Johnston, who is American, sign with Ottawa? Given the current situation, it would be surprising since the team is neither a powerhouse nor an attractive destination.

Several other teams would make more sense for the Californian.

I don't see why he'd agree to sign with Ottawa instead of taking a pay cut in Dallas, a city where the tax rate is significantly more favorable.

A story to watch, then… but not for the Sens, who should look elsewhere.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

– What will the Sabres do with Alex Tuch?

Like a number of clubs, the @BuffaloSabres remain very active in trade scenarios. Byram is clearly a hot commodity. It's also believed the Sabres have circled back on Alex Tuch to see if an extension is possible with free agency looming. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 22, 2026

– Shane Wright: His future is uncertain.

Shane Wright's future in Seattle remains up in the air. The Kraken continue to shop him, and GM Jason Botterill is evaluating all scenarios. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 22, 2026

– The Habs' picks so far.

It's #NHLDraft

Week! Currently, the #GoHabsGo

have 8 picks and are set to make the following selections:

Round 1 = 28th

, Round 2 = 61st

, Round 3 = 93rd

, Round 4 = 103rd + 125th

, Round 6 = 189th

, Round 7 = 221st + 224th — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 22, 2026

– Stay tuned for updates from Nashville.