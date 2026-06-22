The Senators need to put Jason Robertson behind them

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Senators need to put Jason Robertson behind them
Credit: Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators have lost Brady Tkachuk. He was traded to the Panthers.

It's clear that this is more than just a trade: it's part of a major trend. More and more American players are turning their backs on Canadian teams.

Especially those who play in the Olympics. Does that mean Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson fall into a different category under this logic?

The Ottawa Senators, that said, obviously don't want to rebuild just yet. They'd rather use their assets (including the draft picks acquired from the Panthers) to make moves.

That's, of course, easier said than done. But right now, that's the plan.

One name that keeps coming up in discussions—for a reason that escapes me—is Jason Robertson. Will the player want to sign with Ottawa, a team that has the cap space to pay him?

Let's just say we might have our doubts.

And on that note, two sources have poured cold water on the idea. Bruce Garrioch and Chris Johnston have both stated that we shouldn't expect to see Robertson sign a hostile offer or be traded to Ottawa.

Who's surprised?

Why would Johnston, who is American, sign with Ottawa? Given the current situation, it would be surprising since the team is neither a powerhouse nor an attractive destination.

Several other teams would make more sense for the Californian.

I don't see why he'd agree to sign with Ottawa instead of taking a pay cut in Dallas, a city where the tax rate is significantly more favorable.

A story to watch, then… but not for the Sens, who should look elsewhere.


In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

– What will the Sabres do with Alex Tuch?

– Shane Wright: His future is uncertain.

– The Habs' picks so far.

– Stay tuned for updates from Nashville.

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