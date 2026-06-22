Montreal native Nicholas Cenacle had a very successful debut with the Lions

British Columbia Lions rookie Nicholas Cenacle wasted no time making a name for himself in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

In his very first professional game, the 24-year-old Montreal-born wide receiver delivered a dazzling performance that immediately caught the attention of Canadian football fans, as highlighted by TVA Sports.

Promoted to the starting lineup due to several injuries within the receiving corps, Cenacle fully seized his opportunity. He was a go-to target for the quarterback, catching nine of the twelve passes thrown his way. This performance allowed him to rack up 120 receiving yards, in addition to scoring two spectacular touchdowns that fueled the Lions' offense.

Despite this impressive individual performance, the British Columbia Lions still suffered a 41–27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The passing attack performed well, thanks in large part to Cenacle's breakout performance, but defensive lapses proved costly for the Vancouver team.

Drafted in the fifth round (45th overall) in the most recent CFL draft, Nicholas Cenacle was considered an intriguing prospect with room to grow. His debut, however, suggests he could develop faster than expected and establish himself as a credible option in the Lions' offensive system.

A Game-Changing First Impression

With injuries continuing to weaken the receiving corps, the Lions could turn to Cenacle again as early as their next game, scheduled for June 27. If this debut was just a glimpse of what's to come, he could quickly become a key part of British Columbia's offense for the rest of the season.

BY THE TIPS OF HIS TOES Nick Cenacle scores another 6 for BC! : Lions vs. Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW

: TSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/mKQ6fieZWB — CFL (@CFL) June 20, 2026

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