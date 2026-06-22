“He treated us like luggage”: Brady Tkachuk takes a beating in Ottawa

Brady Tkachuk is no longer a member of the Ottawa Senators.

The power forward was traded to the Panthers last night, where he will continue his career alongside his brother Matthew.

What a great Father's Day gift for their dad, Keith, who also saw the doors to the Hockey Hall of Fame open for him today.

Keith to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Brady and Matthew reunited in Florida… the Tkachuks are on a roll right now pic.twitter.com/tJ2OFYCGeM — BarDown (@BarDown) June 23, 2026

At the same time, this put an end to years of speculation about Tkachuk's future in Ottawa. Because in reality, even though he insisted to the media that he was committed to the city, he asked the club to trade him. It just goes to show that you have to take what players (and executives) say publicly with a grain of salt.

All of this means that since yesterday, quite a few people in Ottawa have had a bone to pick with him. And today, Nicolas St-Pierre summed up the situation well on BPM Sports: Sens fans are almost glad that it's finally settled.

Even though, in reality, they're right to feel betrayed and to feel like they've been taken for fools.

Brady Tkachuk lied to everyone! pic.twitter.com/mw1jZcoPm0 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 22, 2026

We know people had been wondering for years whether Tkachuk wanted to leave Ottawa. And even though he always said he didn't, the doubt never really went away.

And today, the now-former Senators captain is being called brazen for stringing fans along like that.

The question is whether Jets and Maple Leafs fans will eventually go through what Sens fans are going through right now (and what Canucks fans went through a few months ago).

The good news is that the Habs seem relatively safe for now… but the team had better hope that Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson stay happy in Montreal.

Quick Notes

– Yes.

Patrice Bergeron, the “player every coach dreams of coaching”https://t.co/Vx2lMQHcCn — RDS (@RDSca) June 23, 2026

– Remember, he's a Toronto native.

Raddysh is living out a childhood dream with the Maple Leafshttps://t.co/fJWeQEMz3T — RDS (@RDSca) June 23, 2026

– Interesting.