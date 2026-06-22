Development Camp: Here’s When You Can See the CH Prospects in Brossard

The next few days are shaping up to be exciting for the Canadiens and their fans.

The draft is set to take place this weekend, and free agency opens next week…

But in the midst of all that, there's also the Habs' development camp coming up. And we have more details on that today.

Basically, the camp will kick off on the 30th with a day of physical tests. The players will undergo a series of tests so the Habs can evaluate them properly—and so the organization can get an update on the guys' health.

That said, on-ice practices will take place on July 1 and 2. And on the 2nd, there will be an intra-squad game for anyone who wants to make the trip to Brossard:

The Montreal Canadiens development camp will take place from June 30 to July 2. #GoHabsGo physical testing on June 30. One ice session on July 1 and 2. Scrimmage on July 2. — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 22, 2026

It seems like the timing of the camp is a little odd.

Usually, it's a little later in the summer… and it's not held on July 1, a date that's normally reserved for the opening of the National Hockey League's free-agent market.

Oh well.

I'm really looking forward to seeing the group that'll be there for this year's camp.

I remember last year's camp very well: Michael Hage came in and dominated, and he seemed to be way ahead of the rest of the guys. We also saw Bogdan Konyushkov take his first laps on the ice in a Canadiens jersey (Ivan Demidov was absent), and fans had the chance to see the organization's top prospects in action.

It's likely to be similar this year… especially with Alexander Zharovsky in town!

In a Nutshell

– Oh yeah?

Reports from the French training camp say Mbappé has been unstoppable in practice and is on a mission this World Cup #sick #marinaroandson @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/oV7pWE7pNM — Marinaro & Son – Powered by Sick Media (@marinaroandson) June 22, 2026

– Well deserved.

ONE WORD: Use ONE WORD to describe Carey Price being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame ONE WORD: Use ONE WORD to describe Carey Price's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame#habs #gohabsgo #nhl #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/hX1Sr0wSud — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 22, 2026

– It's your turn to answer.

– They're going to be good.