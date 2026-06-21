Darnell Nurse Update: He Could End Up in the Canadiens’ Division

I get the feeling that we're currently experiencing the calm before the storm when it comes to the National Hockey League's offseason.

Nothing is happening, but there's a lot of talk—whether it's rumors about trades, signings, or other developments.

In my opinion, with the draft and the free-agent market approaching, things should start moving soon on several fronts we're keeping a close eye on.

One of these involves a big defenseman with a massive contract who has asked to be traded after having a very poor season.

Indeed, Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers wants to be traded this summer—though that won't be easy given his recent performances and the fact that he has four years remaining on a contract worth $9.25 million annually.

Despite this, a few teams will be interested, because ultimately, Nurse can still bounce back at age 31 and provide solid play for the right team.

In this regard, several teams have been linked to Nurse, and recently, it was even reported that the Oilers defenseman could end up in the Montreal Canadiens' division—the Atlantic Division.

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet suggests that the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins could work out a trade involving Darnell Nurse and Mason Lohrei. He also listed the Penguins, Jets, and Sharks as potential landing spots. https://t.co/MVKOmgU3IU — The Mug NHL (@TheMugNHL) June 21, 2026

Indeed, the Boston Bruins would be a logical fit for Darnell Nurse, given that he is a defenseman who would fit well with the Bruins' physical and rugged style of play.

The Bruins have plenty of cap space, and they don't have any heavy contracts holding them back.

Nurse could therefore clearly be a good fit in Boston, especially since they wouldn't have to pay much for him, given that his value is low due to his contract and his performance.

In return, according to Ryan Dixon, the Bruins could send Mason Lohrei, a solid 25-year-old physical defenseman with just one year remaining on his contract.

In short, there's definitely something to keep an eye on here, and it would impact the Canadiens, who would face even more physical opposition from the Bruins—even if, ultimately, Nurse has several defensive shortcomings.

Dixon also names the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Winnipeg Jets, and the San Jose Sharks as potential destinations for Nurse.

I'll leave you with the rest of the in-depth analyses for each potential fit right here.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

On Saturday, there was: a cycle (Harper)

, a 3-home run game (Schwarber)

, a 2-home run inning (Schwarber)

, a walk-off home run (Albies)

, a leadoff inside-the-park home run (McCarthy)

, a grand slam (Buxton)

, and a 10-run inning (Twins) Never in MLB history have more than 4 of those 7 feats occurred on the same day. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 21, 2026

– Big win for the Phillies.

Together, Kyle Schwarber and he crushed the Mets 15-3. https://t.co/BLjrqBMsBj https://t.co/ntEIoBgE7H — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 21, 2026

– Definitely.