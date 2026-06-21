A referee from Quebec represented Canada at the International Junior Cup

This is a great honor for Marco Santori , who was selected to represent Canada at the International Junior Cup held this past weekend.

This nomination highlights his ongoing commitment to the development of refereeing and his professionalism on the field.

Active within his organization, Santori also plays an important role as a 5-on-5 soccer instructor, helping to mentor and develop the next generation of referees. This dual role makes him a respected figure in his community, both for his expertise and for his desire to share his knowledge.

This international selection therefore represents a significant milestone in his career. It highlights not only his technical skills but also his ability to thrive in high-level competitive environments, where rigor and precision are essential.

Santori's participation in this event is part of a broader effort to promote Canadian refereeing excellence on the international stage. The tournament in Los Angeles will bring together numerous officials and junior teams from different countries, providing a major showcase for the sport's development.

Beyond the competition, this experience will also provide an opportunity to network with other referees and strengthen the officiating standards used in Canada.

The organization and his colleagues made a point of publicly recognizing this selection, praising his work and his positive impact on the community. Everyone now wishes him an excellent performance and an enriching experience at this international event.

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