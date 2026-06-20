A First for Davis Alexander

Saturday's matchup between the Montreal Alouettes and the Edmonton Elks will hold special significance for Davis Alexander.

For the very first time since becoming the Alouettes' starting quarterback, he'll face off against Cody Fajardo, a player with whom he shared a locker room for two seasons.

Alexander and Fajardo worked side by side in 2023 and 2024, gradually developing a relationship built on trust and respect.

When the Montreal organization decided to hand the reins of the offense to Alexander ahead of the 2025 season, a new chapter began for the young quarterback, who was able to benefit from his former teammate's guidance to continue his development.

Curiously, the two men have never had the chance to face off since parting ways. During the Alouettes' visit to Edmonton last year, Fajardo served in a backup role behind Tre Ford. A few weeks later, when the Elks visited Montreal, Alexander was sidelined due to injury.

Their time together, however, remains marked by an unforgettable moment: winning the Grey Cup in 2023.

That year, Fajardo shone in the championship game, earning him the title of Most Valuable Player of the final. Alexander was also part of that journey that led the Alouettes to lift the prestigious trophy.

Despite their now-different statuses, Alexander has never hidden the importance Fajardo has had in his development. He often highlights the mentoring role played by his former teammate, particularly in learning Jason Maas's offensive system. According to him, the advice he received and the example set day in and day out have greatly contributed to his growth as a player and as a leader.

On the field, Alexander could also reach a historic milestone. If he leads Montreal to a victory over Edmonton, he would extend his perfect record as a starter to 14 wins and no losses. Such a result would allow him to tie Bo Levi Mitchell's record for the most consecutive wins by a starting quarterback. Already the holder of the record for the best career start at that position, the 27-year-old continues to write his own story in the CFL.

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