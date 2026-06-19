The Elks’ offense poses a serious threat to the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes ' young season is starting to reveal some interesting trends, and their upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Elks is already shaping up to be a major test.

The game, scheduled for Commonwealth Stadium, will feature several familiar faces and individual matchups to watch closely.

One of the key players to watch will undoubtedly be quarterback Cody Fajardo, now leading the Elks' offense. A former Alouettes leader, Fajardo faces his old team under unique circumstances, having already demonstrated his ability to perform in clutch moments. His matchup with young quarterback Davis Alexander adds an intriguing narrative dimension to this game.

For the Elks, the running game will also be a key factor, led by running back Justin Rankin, who is capable of making an impact both on the ground and through the air. He poses a serious threat to a Montreal defense that has given up a lot of yards since the start of the season.

Major adjustments to the Montreal lineup

The Alouettes will have to deal with several significant changes to their lineup. The absence of wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, who has been placed on the injured reserve list, forces the team to reevaluate its offensive hierarchy. Sterns, who had just posted a 100-yard game, leaves a notable void in the receiving corps.

In response, Montreal will rely on Kaseem Ferdinand as a starter, while head coach Jason Maas has made other adjustments on defense and special teams. Veteran Micah Awe will take on a more central role at linebacker, with the daunting task of containing Edmonton's explosive offense.

Despite these changes, the message within the team remains clear: the depth of the roster will ensure they maintain the expected level of performance. The players emphasize the importance of teamwork, noting that every member must be ready to step up in the event of an injury or unforeseen circumstance.

The weather forecast for Edmonton could also influence how the game unfolds, but both teams say they're ready to adapt. For the Alouettes, the goal remains simple: to deliver a complete performance, regardless of the circumstances, in a game that could already set the tone for the rest of the season.